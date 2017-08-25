PRO-LIFE WIN! Governor Signs Executive Order Cutting Taxpayer Funding For Abortions

Abortion is an extremely touchy topic in America, but most people can agree that it should not be taxpayer funded. Why should I be forced to pay for something that offers me no benefit and is fundamentally opposed to my beliefs?

Now there’s one more state that is consistent with my beliefs, where taxpayer funds will no longer go to the taking of innocent human life. I have to say, it almost makes me want to move.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster just signed an executive order cutting all state and local funding for abortion clinics, preventing “any physician or professional medical practice affiliated with an abortion clinic and operating concurrently with and in the same physical, geographic location or footprint as an abortion clinic.”

He has also asked the South Carolina Medicaid agency to remove abortion clinics from it’s provider network.

There will undoubtedly be a lot of blowblack for this from people who say that abortion is personal and none of anyone else’s business, but demand that everyone else pay for it, voluntarily or otherwise. It’s a hypocritical stance that makes millions of people in America uncomfortable, knowing money they’ve broken their backs for is going to help murder children.

I’m glad there are states in this country that are beginning to rectify that. Maybe if places lke Planned Parenthood stopped donating to politicians to get their anti-life agenda pushed, they’d have the money to perform these heinous procedures for free.

It’s about time we start treating every life like it means something, instead of deeming it acceptable to arbitrarily take the life of a child simply because it’s inconvenient to their life plan. I get that things aren’t always the way you want them to be, but that’s a neat little thing called “life.” It’s not perfect, but it’s beautiful.

Let’s treat it like it matters.

H/T: Townhall