RED ALERT: Hawaii Preparing For Possible Nuclear Attack From North Korea

For the first time in 30 years, the nuclear sirens will be heard on the island state of Hawaii, according to a Los Angeles Times article. On December 1st, the sirens will be blared on the island in a nuclear attack drill.

the siren Hawaii residents will hear if a nuclear bomb is on its way. You may recognize it from the movies or, if old enough, the Cold War. pic.twitter.com/ry41KdI6Em — Jaweed Kaleem 🦅 (@jaweedkaleem) November 4, 2017

In the past while, the state of Hawaii has been showing this PSA to residents.



A nuclear bomb coming from the North Koreans is “a major, major concern,” Vern Miyagi said recently. Miyagi, the administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, held a seminar for residents at the Department of Defense building in Honolulu. The meeting was packed. He warned the citizens of what could happen in the case of a nuclear attach.

“We are talking about 50,000 to 120,000 trauma and burn causalities together with nearly 18,000 fatalities,” explained Miyagi, the state’s highest expert on natural disasters and the nuclear threat from North Korean. He says the natural target is Pearl Harbor.

Mr. Miyagi is normally tasked with education about other natural disasters, such as tsunamis and typhoons. He displayed slides that showed the impact that could happen if a 100-kiloton bomb was to detonate 1,000 feet above the city of Honolulu. Although 90 percent of the people would most likely survive the direct impact, the nuclear fallout would be catastrophic.

“We anticipate severe damage to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Hickam Air Force Base and Honolulu Harbor and Pearl Harbor. There will be widespread structural fires and building collapses. There will be damage to hospitals and government buildings,” Miyagi warned. He also warned the other islands could be targets as well.

This is all amidst the recent standoff between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Unlike the island of Guam, the islands of Hawaii have steered clear of becoming a North Korean target. This could be due to the fact that 4,000 miles separate the two, making them a less attainable target.

“Any attack against us is suicide[for the North Koreans],” Miyagi said, anticipating the response the U.S. would have if attacked.

Lt. Col. Charles Anthony is a PR representative for the Hawaii state Department of Defense. He weighed in on the situation. “Right now we consider the threat to be very unlikely. But it doesn’t matter. If North Korea uses an intercontinental ballistic missile, from launch to impact in Hawaii is approximately 20 minutes.”

Residents have mixed reactions to these warnings. Lourdes Scheibert, a 66-year-old resident living in downtown Honolulu, said she has been ready for an attack since things began heating up under the Obama administration.

“You can’t depend on the government to help you. If you want to help yourself, you need to take care of yourself and your neighbors,” Scheibert said. “I’m watching the news. I have the alert system on my phone. I’m just waiting to see if things come about, though I hope they don’t at all.”

