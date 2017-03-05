REPORT: CIA Has Turned Over The Names Of Those Classified As ‘Leakers’ to DOJ

The Trump administration has been plagued by leaks from inside the government. Yes, unelected government employees, holdovers who are apparently loyal to Obama, have been leaking classified information in order to undermine the President and limit his effectiveness. The goal, for the Left, is to take as much executive authority away from Trump as they can, to sabotage his presidency in hopes of regaining political power for the Left. The Left and the Democrats have no qualms about playing dirty to get what they want. They are still reeling from the loss in November and are in all out attack mode.

According to Joseph DiGenova, a former US Attorney under Reagan, the CIA is aware of the identities of the leakers and has turned over those names to Attorney General Sessions, himself a victim of the lying Obama holdovers in government. We can only hope this means that these law breaking Leftist loyalists in the government will soon be outed and prosecuted for their crimes.

America is tired of criminals masquerading as civil servants. It’s why they elected Trump; to drain the swamp. And until the swamp is drained, these attacks will continue unabated. Trump must be wise to their ways and refuse to give in to their petulant and outrageous demands. Not a single administration official should step down, recuse himself, or even dignify the Left’s slanderous accusations. Democrats need to be told no. They have no political power. Let’s start acting like that’s true and stop acquiescing to their agenda.

Leakers beware your days are numbered. We need to see Trump and Congress behaving like winners, because that’s who they are, the winners who get to enact the promises they made during the campaign, one of which is to DRAIN THE SWAMP. And we need to see an end to caving in to the demands of the election losers on the Left. Their goal is to take down Trump and they will stop at nothing to achieve it. The leakers need to be rooted out and removed.