Rock Star Lady Gaga: ‘Blood Is on the Hands’ of Lawmakers Who Don’t Pass Gun Control

I’m getting more than a little sick of celebrities who walk around surrounded by armed guards telling the rest of us who don’t exactly have that kind of money to blow that we need to re-think the Second Amendment.

In the wake of the Sunday night Las Vegas shooting, Lady Gaga has come out to condemn lawmakers who refuse to put further restrictions on our God-given right to bear arms. Because apparently she thinks people care about her opinions on things unrelated to what kind of meats are best to make clothes with.

The “Paparazzi” singer responded to House Speaker Paul Ryan’s statement on the tragedy in Las Vegas by calling for gun control yet again.

Prayers are important but @SpeakerRyan @realDonaldTrump blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate. #GunControl act quickly. https://t.co/bXZQ7enuEp — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017

Minutes before, she dubbed the act “terrorism” and demanded and both Republicans and Democrats unite to pass further restrictions on the Second Amendment.

This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol 🇺🇸 — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

For those who don’t know, it was reported last night that Stephen Paddock, 64, began shooting into a country music crowd from the 32nd flood of the Mandalay Bay Resort while country star Jason Aldean performed.

But pop legend Lady Gaga is coming to the rescue because she knows what the world needs right now. She told her followers that she would be “doing a 20 minute moment of meditation/silence/prayer on my InstagramLive for calming of the planet.”

She’s got evil on the ropes, guys.

“My intention is to connect us all through inner peace. I believe we can calm inflammation in the world by calming each other. #meditation,” she tweeted.

I hate to break it to you, sweetie, but you can’t “calm” evil like this. It’s like an open wound that has gone untreated, and has festered and become infected and oozes and weeps but is not addressed until something like this happens. We have facilitated the continued decline in the perceived value of human life and with that comes actions like this.

Of course, violent outbursts like this are completely unavoidable unless you live in a drugged society where everyone is at a barely-functioning level of consciousness every day. That being said, it is no surprise that events like this have become more frequent in a time where we are being told, either explicitly or implicitly, that live is expendable.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who were killed or injured in this shooting, and during this time of great trauma. Some may have a long road to recovery, but we are with you every step of the way.