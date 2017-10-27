Rosie O’Donnell: ‘I may not survive Trump presidency’

Rosie O’Donnell is back in the news again. Since the election of Donald Trump, a public figure that goes way back with Rosie, she has been nothing but a thorn in the Presidents side. At least as far as a online tweets go. She herself has never sat down and given her side of the story when it comes to butting heads with the President, that was until recently when she sat down for the first interview.

During the interview she went into explanation as to why she felt so hurt, and completely frustrated with Donald Trump becoming the next President. She said: ‘I seriously worry whether I will be able to live through his presidency.’

You see, Rosie had been banking on Hillary Clinton to win, but that was not in the cards. It might have been something like a federal investigation into her email scandal…Just a thought.

‘I remember that night before they were announcing who had won, I saw the Trump children with their children on TV, and they were on an Instagram or something. They were taking a video going, “Grandpa’s gonna be the president! I literally felt such sorrow inside of me that these people were so deluded. What were they doing with this child to tell the baby their grandfather’s going to be president? He’s not going to be president! Are you out of your minds?’

Well Rosie, they are kids. They are not out of their minds. Their Grandfather was in a race for the Presidency against one other person, out of the entire country. What do you expect children to say? Seriously. Don’t be such a insufferable butt.

She noted in her interview: ‘I was completely unprepared.’

O’Donnell’s went in to how the shock of Trump winning the election, had a negative effect on the performance of her pilot show, which was to be shot the very next day after they announced Trump as President.

‘I was in pure unadulterated [shock], as if I had fallen through the ice on a lake; I was underneath the water and I couldn’t even see the surface. It was a severe shock to my entire essence and my beliefs in the order in the world, and also the PTSD of having been an abused kid in a family.’

I think you were more in the lines of overreacting, and centering to much of your priorities on politics. Get over it, and get over yourself. You’ll feel better about yourself, Rosie.

Take this next part of your interview for that matter…

‘I think that was a huge thank you to them because I had a year of living with the reality of [Trump],’ said O’Donnell. ‘I did a lot of therapy, I wasn’t in shock in anymore; as much as I am devastated, disappointed, disheartened, and depressed by the reality of it, I wasn’t in pure panic mode like I was that day and that week.’

Seriously, Rosie, honey. LET. IT. GO. You are sounding a little too loony for the rest of America to take you seriously. take a breather. Realize that the world is not coming to an end, then try again in 2020. Sound good? Good. Now enjoy this video of Trumps grandchild celebrating his election win…And try not to call him delusional this time, eh?