RUDE! CNN Cuts Off This Congressman As Soon As He Mentions THIS! [WATCH]

CNN has a terrible habit of limiting the topic it is appropriate for their guests to discuss, and when someone makes the mistake of broaching a taboo subject they are cut off before they can defend their positions.

That EXACTLY why nobody wants to watch their bubblegum news, it doesn’t allow for very serious topics to be approached and broken down in a mature manner. Essentially, CNN just shoves their fingers in their ears and pretends uncomfortable things like terrorism don’t exist.

After citing FBI statistics (read: facts) that state 30% of domestic terrorism cases involve refugees, the “TV gremlins” brought Scott Taylor’s interview to an abrupt end.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

From Western Journalism:

“Just today, the FBI comes out and says that 30 percent — 30 percent — of their domestic terrorism cases that they’re investigating are from folks who are refugees,” Taylor said. “It’s important not to label all refugees bad people, that’s not why I’m here, but — “ Before he could finish his sentence, Taylor’s feed was cut. Bash attempted to make light of the incident by blaming “TV gremlins.”

Watch the video here.

CNN appears to have a lot of technical difficulties surrounding more conservative guests. Maybe they should take a hiatus until they get that figured out.