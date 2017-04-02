Rush Limbaugh Drops TRUMP BOMBSHELL – the Mainstream Media Won’t Report This…

by Right Wing News’ Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

The Washington Post is simply out of control these days with their Trump hatred. The first place that I heard about an online laptop and tablet ban was from the Brits. But the Washington Post spun it as just the US and it was all Trump’s fault. They insinuated that it was in retaliation against Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways because of subsidies or some other nonsense. Other media outlets spun it as flipping off business travelers. Nope… it’s about security and both the US and Britain are implementing the rules. You know why? Because I hear that al Qaeda has come up with new nifty ways of placing explosives in the battery compartments.

Talk about fake and disingenuous news. Another bogus conspiracy from the Marxist media. Who would have seen that coming? Rush Limbaugh did and he roasted the Washington Post, the Financial Times, Slate and others for lying yet again. Limbaugh joked that we are colluding with the British… I certainly hope so. The AP acknowledged that the British were also doing it, but alluded to the fact that there is no new threat. That is simply not true. From Limbaugh: “Laptop ban on flights ‘is based on intelligence about an ISIS plot to target the West gathered during the raid on Yemen which killed Navy SEAL’. The intelligence centered around al-Qaeda’s ‘successful development’ of compact battery bombs that fit inside laptops or other devices, sources claimed.” My point made.

From The Daily Wire:

During his top-rated radio show last week, Rush Limbaugh took aim at yet another media hit-job on Donald Trump that ended up being a steaming pile of “fake news”: Trump’s so-called “laptop ban” on certain airlines coming out of terror-risk Middle Eastern countries. Several establishment outlets tried to portray the ban of the use of laptops and tablets on airlines entering the U.S. as “retaliation” against… well, somebody, while the far-left Slate hysterically decried it as “xenophobic.” In his take-down of the false narrative, Limbaugh, as usual, had some fun at the media’s expense. Limbaugh addressed the “laptop ban” nontroversy on Wednesday, as news of the terror attack on British Parliament was streaming in. The host began the discussion by citing a Washington Post piece that read “Trump Won’t Allow You to Use iPads or Laptops on Certain Airlines.” “Trump,” Limbaugh stressed. “Donald Trump is denying you, if you’re on a certain airline flying into the United States, Donald Trump is denying you the chance to use your electronic device.”

Remember that raid in Yemen that the left screamed was a failure because a SEAL died? For an abject failure, we sure got a lot of intel in that raid, including the head’s up on laptops and tablets. It may very well have saved many, many lives. But that’s not how they are presenting it. This is why Americans no longer trust the press or want anything to do with them. This right here.

More from Limbaugh: “There is a solid, specific reason for this to happen. It’s not because Trump hates anybody. It’s not because Trump doesn’t want you using your iPhone. It’s not because Trump’s flipping off the business community. It’s not because Trump’s a xenophobe or a bigot. It’s because there was a credible threat in both the U.K. and the United States.” And as many issues that I have with the Daily Mail, the only place this was reported on correctly was on their web site. The Daily Mail is a British media source. It’s a pity that Americans can no longer get actual unbiased and truthful reporting from mainstream American media. It just doesn’t exist and Rush gets it exactly right.