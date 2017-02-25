Sean Spicer CALLS OUT New York Times Reporter Who Wouldn’t Stop Interrupting The Press Briefing [VIDEO]

White House press secretary Sean Spicer completely belittled New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush this week after he continually interrupted Spicer during a press briefing on Thursday, who was in the process of calling on a totally different journalist.

In a video showing the exchange, Spicer is seen calling on Bloomberg White House correspondent Shannon Pettypiece when Thrush began his obnoxious interruption, bombarding Spicer with a question.

But Spicer wasn’t about to take that from the guy. When Thrush wouldn’t let up with his questioning without being called upon, Spicer let him have it.

“Glenn, this isn’t a TV program. You don’t get to just yell out questions. We’re gonna raise our hands like big boys and girls because it’s not your job to just yell out questions.”

Just like SNL has constantly done when the right is in power, the tumultuous public relationship between Spicer and Thrush has been ridiculed by the ‘comedians’ on “Saturday Night Live” twice in the past, with a large portion of the scenes taking place in the briefing room set.

The Times was one of the media sources that was controversially left out from a press gaggle with Spicer on Friday, and really, who’s actually caring? How can hypocrisy and claiming the victim be so blatantly in everyone’s faces, and yet the media isn’t held accountable for it? They are responsible for maybe the absolute worst coverage of a Presidents administration during the Obama years!

Thrush needs to take a seat, and stop being a man-child. Is the leftist media suffering form arrested development? Where was this tenacity when Obama was lying right to their faces?!

I can only speak for myself, but I cannot trust the media to do their job. They are feckless, and worthless. They should have never left the side of FACTS for the sake of AGENDA, but that’s how its played out.