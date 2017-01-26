SELF-DRAINING SWAMP: Entire Senior Staff WALKS OUT on new Trump Appointee!

I thought it would take a full four years for Trump to even chip away the tip of the iceberg that is the “swamp” in Washington D.C. It seemed like a system with its roots set deep in corruption, scandal and cover-up.

As it turns it, it is easy as confirming Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State.

On Wednesday, the entire senior-level management group resigned their positions as part of what’s being called an “exodus” of senior officers who will not work under Trump.

From The Washington Post:

Tillerson was actually inside the State Department’s headquarters in Foggy Bottom on Wednesday, taking meetings and getting the lay of the land. I reported Wednesday morning that the Trump team was narrowing its search for his No. 2, and that it was looking to replace the State Department’s long-serving undersecretary for management, Patrick Kennedy. Kennedy, who has been in that job for nine years, was actively involved in the transition and was angling to keep that job under Tillerson, three State Department officials told me. Then suddenly on Wednesday afternoon, Kennedy and three of his top officials resigned unexpectedly, four State Department officials confirmed. Assistant Secretary of State for Administration Joyce Anne Barr, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Michele Bond and Ambassador Gentry O. Smith, director of the Office of Foreign Missions, followed him out the door. All are career foreign service officers who have served under both Republican and Democratic administrations.

This is going to undoubtedly make Tillerson’s job harder, and will effectively halt the State Department’s work until they can fill the seats vacated. Let’s hope they can get that done quickly so Trump can get started on improving the Middle East.