BREAKING: Senate Democrats Drop NASTY Bomb On Gorsuch Right Before Confirmation Vote…

Democrats are just hell bent on opposing Neil Gorsuch despite their being no real reason to do so. They’re only fighting him to spite the President and in the process, are putting America’s critical functions on hold.

Liberals are not shamelessly invoking a needless filibuster in a vain attempt to prolong our wait for a new Supreme Court Justice.

From Young Conservatives:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

There is no rational reason to oppose the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch. That hasn’t stopped Democrats from taking out their frustration on the remarkably qualified judge. This morning, we learned that the Democrats are going to filibuster Gorsuch. From Washington Examiner: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced his expected plans to vote “no” on Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court and promised that Republicans would have to overcome a Democratic filibuster in order to seat him. “I have come to a decision after careful deliberation. I have concluded that I cannot support Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court,” the New York Democrat said Thursday. Schumer went on to say that Gorsuch will have to overcome a “cloture vote” and “earn his confirmation.”

Isn’t this the same kind of “obstructionism” we were forced to hear the Democrats complain about during the Obama administration? Can you imagine the kind of whining we’d have to endure if Republicans did this under a President Clinton? We’d never hear the end of it!

It’s good to now that Dems are no longer being shy about their hypocrisy, though. It makes things a lot easier.