SHOCK: Someone on the Supreme Court is Thinking About RETIRING Very Soon

The Supremes have been swingin’ on the swing vote of one justice for a long time. But all that may soon come to an end if rumors are true. There is talk that Justice Anthony Kennedy will retire soon, possibly even this year. And that would leave the court wide open for President Trump to swing for the fences and nominate a more conservative judge. Earlier this year, his nominee Neil Gorsuch, was confirmed and now sits on the court. Another conservative judge could truly turn the tide in favor of common sense and rulings that favor the American people instead of rulings that favor a select group of Progressives.

Justice Kennedy, at 80 years old, is said to be considering retirement. According to AP, a reunion between his law clerks, originally scheduled for a year from now, was moved up to this weekend. Kennedy has made no public announcement of his plans. But the stories are circulating that he may step down.

Kennedy, long seen as conservative in some ways but not so much in others, such as his siding with his liberal colleagues on the 2015 same sex marriage ruling, has been the pivotal vote on the Court. His positions run the gamut.

No doubt his retirement would send the political world into a fiery debate. Senate Democrats do not want another conservative justice. But Trump gets to nominate, not them. The confirmation process has become a referendum on the Presidency and is highly politicized. Conservative candidates face a daunting appearance in front of the Senate and the slings and arrows of those who are bitterly opposed to all things conservative. Just ask Justice Gorsuch.

If Kennedy retires, this is a golden opportunity for Americans and for common sense. President Trump, the pitch may be on its way, let’s see you hit a home run with another excellent choice for the Supreme Court. Game on.