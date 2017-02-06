Shocker! Democrat lawmaker wants Trump impeached, but CNN anchor SHUTS HER DOWN!

It takes a lot to shock me, especially after 2016, but this actually managed to do it. A CNN anchor went after a Democratic Representative for threatening impeachment of the President.

It turns out even CNN has to draw the line somewhere. Maxine Waters just tried to tip toe over it, and was promptly returned to her own lane.

From Mediaite:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Last week, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) stated that it was her “greatest desire” to lead President Donald Trump to impeachment and that she really hoped he wasn’t around for his entire four-year term. At a press conference earlier today, she addressed those comments, explaining that she hasn’t called for an impeachment yet but “he’s doing it himself.” During an appearance on CNN this afternoon, Waters was grilled by anchor Brooke Baldwin over why she was bringing this topic up so early in Trump’s presidency. First of all, just let me say these are not normal times,” Waters responded. “We have a president who is creating chaos and division.” She then brought up issues surrounding Russian hacking and Trump’s business interests. “Congresswoman, what’s the evidence,” Baldwin interjected. “Forgive me for jumping in, but what is the evidence that would lead to impeachment here?” After the California lawmaker highlighted that there are investigations going on in the House and Senate while simultaneously saying they need to find out more about Trump, Baldwin reiterated the need for evidence before using the word impeachment. “I understand on the investigation,” she noted. “But you know, you do have to find evidence before using such a huge word, such a tremendous word, as the I word, the I in impeachment.”

Watch the video below:

Good for Baldwin for actually doing her job and holding Waters’ accountable for her own rhetoric.