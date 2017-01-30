Sorry, Liberals, but Trump Didn’t Choose Which Muslim Nations To Ban. Obama Did

As you have surely heard by now, liberals are absolutely losing their mind about President Trump’s executive order on immigration to the US. However, what the left is conveniently forgetting is that Trump didn’t choose what countries to ban from entry…Barack Obama did.

Mic News reports:

According to the draft copy of Trump’s executive order, the countries whose citizens are barred entirely from entering the United States is based on a bill that Obama signed into law in December 2015. Obama signed the Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act as part of an omnibus spending bill. The legislation restricted access to the Visa Waiver Program, which allows citizens from 38 countries who are visiting the United States for less than 90 days to enter without a visa.

Though outside groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union and NIAC Action — the sister organization of the National Iranian American Council — opposed the act, the bipartisan bill passed through Congress with little pushback.