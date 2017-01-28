Syrian Christians thrown major lifeline by Trump’s Foreign Policy

This is truly humbling news. Finally, those who are persecuted the most in Syria, the Christians, will be given priority in coming to America to find refuge and peace. The right wing Americans feel strongly that they are trying to help in the best way they can.

We are our brother’s keeper are we not? We are humans first are we not? Many are confused. Are not the right wing Americans supposed to be more religious? Don’t they believe that we should serve our fellow man? Weren’t they given a commission by Christ himself to feed the hungry, clothe the naked and house the homeless?? Do they not identify as God fearing women and men who believe we are all created by God and in His image?

And now, we will finally be able to do those things.

According to Reuters:

President Donald Trump said on Friday that Syrian Christians will be given priority when it comes to applying for refugee status in the United States. “If you were a Muslim you could come in, but if you were a Christian, it was almost impossible and the reason that was so unfair, everybody was persecuted in all fairness, but they were chopping off the heads of everybody but more so the Christians,” Trump said in an excerpt of an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network. Pew Research Center said last October 38,901 Muslim refugees entered the United States in fiscal year 2016 from all countries – almost the same number of Christian refugees, 37,521. Trump was expected to sign an executive order on Friday that would temporarily halt refugees from some Muslim-majority nations, a White House official said.

We will have to wait to see the long term impact of these mandates, but it is looking good.