Team Hillary Comes Out Guns Blazing… Calls Donna Brazile a Liar and Blames Russia [VIDEO]

Former interim DNC Chair Donna Brazile has released a tell all book concerning the Hillary Clinton campaign and its underhanded dealings with the DNC and the Democrat voter base. Brazile alleges that Clinton actively took over the DNC even before she won the primary, that in fact the primary was rigged against Bernie Sanders (though she is attempting to walk that back a bit now) and that Hillary demanded control of communications and the money. Brazile says it got so bad that she considered replacing candidate Clinton with former Vice President Joe Biden.

As can be expected, the Clinton campaign staff are indignantly denying all of this, and trying to impugn Brazile and her motives. It’s an interesting change of pace to see the Left attack people from their own side. But then the Clintons have always been ruthless, ever since the “glory days” of Bill’s presidency. They have years and years of experience destroying anyone who dares defy them. No one is off limits.

Over 100 Clinton staffers signed a whiny open letter about Brazile’s accusations. In part it read, “We were shocked to learn the news that Donna Brazile actively considered overturning the will of the Democratic voters by attempting to replace Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine as the Democratic Presidential and Vice Presidential nominees. It is particularly troubling and puzzling that she would seemingly buy into false Russian-fueled propaganda, spread by both the Russians and our opponent, about our candidate’s health.”

It continued, “She is a longtime friend and colleague of many of us and has been an important leader in our party. But we do not recognize the campaign she portrays in the book.”

And it plaintively concluded, “We are pretty tired of people who were not part of our campaign telling the world what it was like to be on the inside of our campaign and how we felt about it.”

Katy Tur Of MSNBC asked Adrienne Elrod, Clinton’s Communications Director, if she was saying that, “Donna Brazile is lying when she said that Hillary Clinton demanded control over who did communications, that Hillary Clinton demanded control over how the money was spent.”

Elrod answered in true circle-the-wagons style, saying, “I think if she’s implying that that took place during the primary, absolutely. Did we have control of the party during the general? Absolutely, and that’s what happens when you become the nominee of your party.”

Hillary Clinton has lied and cheated her way through over 40 years of politics. She is used to getting what she wants, for the most part. Except for when she lost the Pressidency…twice. And she is acting like a woman scorned; foisting the hellish fury of her disappointment on anyone who gets in her way. This week it’s Donna Brazile. Next week it’ll be someone else. America is “pretty tired” of Hillary Clinton. It’s time for her to go home and stay there.

