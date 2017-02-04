Tim Allen Just Told Liberals Where They Can Put Their Opinion- He’s Pissed [VIDEO]

Tim Allen has hit legendary status when it comes to TV dads. First, ‘Home Improvement’, and now the highly successful right-wing leaning show, ‘Last Man Standing’.

While attending an event, he was stopped by a reporter who wanted to ask him about his take on the left, and their recent activities in their fight against the President. The question had to do with his charter on the show, Mike Baxter, who’s constantly mocking Democrats. The reporter asked if he’s involved in the writing process:

“I’m more of an anarchist because I’m a stand-up comic. I don’t like anybody telling me what to do and, lately, the left wants to tell everybody – it’s the ‘we all know this, you should, you should.’ Stop telling me what to do, you go do it. You want to support stuff that the government should stay out of? You go do it. No one is stopping you from paying more taxes. Then, that’s the attitude I get.”

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“You see my act on the road or in concert – I don’t do political stuff. I do anarchist stuff. I like making everybody laugh. Jokes should be – President Trump should laugh at it, so should Hillary – that’s the balance I like; the personal stuff is different.”

The conversation then turned to lefty activists like Robert De Niro and Alec Baldwin, who spoke to an anti-Trump protest in New York City on the eve of the inauguration, exhorting the crowd to defy Trump’s policies:

“Donald Trump and Steve Bannon and Mike Pence, and all these people that are part of the Trump administration, they think that you are going to lay down. Are you going to lie down? The one thing they don’t realize is New Yorkers never lay down,” Baldwin said. “Are you going to fight? Are we going to have 100 days of resistance?”

Allen’s take on the Hollywood boobs and their political opinions in fighting against The President at every turn is this:

“It’s a free country. These dudes can say whatever they want. I am a comedian. It’s different. I’m a political comedian that says stuff, but it’s usually about men and women and good and bad and rich and poor – that’s my avenue and I’m able to do that,” he said. “God bless America – people come to see me but opinions are like butts, everybody’s got one. I say to these guys, God bless them for doing that, it’s their opinion, it’s no more valid or less valid than anybody else’s.”