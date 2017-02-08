We Told You LIBS! Trump Just Got GREAT News About Immigration BAN- Perfect Timing!

Trump’s temporary immigration block has been protested across the nation in airports and in the streets. Unfortunately for those protesters, a new poll reveals that they are in a very small minority.

In fact, the number of people who support the temporary block exceed the number of those who do not by double digits.

According to a recent poll from Morning Consult, Trump’s most popular executive orders are also his most controversial.

From Western Journalism:

A new poll finds Americans, by a double digit margin, support President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on travel and immigration from seven named countries. The Morning Consult/Politico poll of registered voters published on Wednesday determined 55 percent of Americans back the executive order, while 38 percent disapprove. The survey conducted late last week found that the measure was tied for the most popular of Trump’s executive orders.

New polling: Immigration ban Is one of Trump’s most popular orders so far https://t.co/Mw0ZIIk13K pic.twitter.com/TIKPxoSbIL — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) February 8, 2017

In a tweet on Wednesday, President Trump acknowledged the support:

'Immigration Ban Is One Of Trump's Most Popular Orders So Far' pic.twitter.com/wAelwuQ4BE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

Support for the ban was strongest among Republicans at 82 percent, while 54 percent of Independents back the measure. Sixty-five percent of Democrats oppose it. A ban on federal funding for sanctuary cities earned the same level of support of 55 percent overall as the travel ban.

Of course, you won’t see this in the mainstream media because they won’t address Trump’s supporters unless it is to vilify him. They don’t want to make it look as though any American supports him, but we know we’re here.