Top THREE Revelations Learned From Comey Hearing

It seems the world had their eyes all on the coverage of Comey’s testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee yesterday morning. This comes as no surprise as the hearing was treated like it was some sort of major event put on by D.C locals, it was nuts.

The Comey watch party line at Shaw Tavern stretches down the block… #ThisIsWashington pic.twitter.com/7kLBPCSohz — Jordan J Frasier (@jordanjfrasier) June 8, 2017

This is what we learned so far from all this nonsense:

The Trump- Russia story is dead…

Collusion story is dead…

Obstruction is dead…

AG Lynch needs a Special Counsel.

Comey needs a Special Counsel.

In 8 years previous:

Fast & Furious- no Special Counsel, IRS abuse-no Special Counsel, Iran deal-no Special Counsel, Paying bribes to Iran-no Special Counsel, Pay bribes to terrorist-no Special Counsel, ACA-no Special Counsel, Benghazi-no Special Counsel…and trust you me, this list goes on and on and on on on. There is a quick summary in a nutshell.

NOW, let’s go ahead and look at three of the most important revelations from the hearing with Comey as told by Breitbart and add them to the list.

1) Trump was not under investigation by the FBI

When questioned by Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), Comey answered that President Donald Trump was not under investigation by the FBI. It was also revealed that congressional leaders had previously been briefed on this fact. This morning Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton joined Breitbart News Daily and predicted this fact. Fitton called allegations against Trump “gossip” and “a nothing burger.” 2) James Comey leaked documents to the media

Comey admitted to orchestrating leaks from the investigation to the media using a network of friends. Response was swift on social media:

Senators should ask Comey the name of the Columbia professor and then subpoena the memos from him. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) June 8, 2017 So the collusion involves former FBI director, mainstream media, and the left-wing academy to bring down the elected president #ComeyHearing https://t.co/sVWKpajWw9 — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) June 8, 2017 Columbia Law Prof Daniel Richman confirms to @ZCohenCNN that he is the friend that provided excerpts of the Comey memo to reporters. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 8, 2017

Senator Rubio pointed out the interesting fact that one of the few things not to leak out was the fact that Trump was not under investigation himself.

Because if it was leaked that @realDonaldTrump was personally not under investigation- it would have crushed the entire narrative. pic.twitter.com/drFcCxin5M — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) June 8, 2017

President Trump’s personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, issued a blistering statement after the hearing on the subject of Comey’s leaks.

3) The obstruction of justice case against Trump just went up in smoke

Senator James Risch (R-ID) questioned Comey early in the hearing about the possibility of obstruction of justice regarding the investigation of General Michael Flynn. Risch repeatedly questioned Comey about the exact wording used by President Trump to him in private, which Comey recorded in his much-discussed memo. The exchange leaves Democrat’s hopes of impeachment for obstruction of justice considerably dimmed: Comey: I mean, it’s the President of the United States with me alone, saying, “I hope this.” I took it as this is what he wants me to do. I didn’t obey that, but that’s the way I took it. Risch: You may have taken it as a direction, but that’s not what he said. Comey: Correct. Risch: He said, “I hope.” Comey: Those are exact words, correct. Risch: You don’t know of anyone that’s been charged for hoping something? Comey: I don’t, as I sit here. Risch: Thank you, Mr. Chairman.

I guess you could say that all in all…the top 6 things boil down to just one.

TRUMP IS WINNING! Are you tired of winning yet?

If Comey thought Trump was trying to obstruct justice, he was legally required to do something about it. If he did think it and didn’t do something about it he himself was committing a crime. Comey didn’t do anything. So he either didn’t think it rose to the level of obstruction of justice or he is also guilty of a crime.

Which do you think it is?