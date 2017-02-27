Transgender Activist: Wanting Single-Sex Shower Rooms For Kids is ‘Prejudiced’

We’re getting to a point in American history where is going to be extremely difficult to create satire that is more bizarre or shocking than what is actually taking place right now.

I mean come on, when you see an article that claims someone said that if you don’t put your child at risk in a “gender inclusive” bathroom with people who may not have the purest of intentions you’re a bigot, you’re going to automatically assume that it’s a joke in some way. Unfortunately, that’s not the case anymore.

From Breitbart:

Parents who oppose their children and teenagers being forced to share bathrooms and shower rooms with opposite-sex kids must begin “putting aside their prejudices,” says a leading transgender activist, who also asserts there are “hundreds of thousands of trans kids” in the United States. Mara Keisling, founding executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, told C-SPAN on Friday that push to let gender-confused children use the opposite sex’s facilities is a continuation of the nation’s post-1960s practice of accommodating students of different races and abilities. Her claim comes only weeks before the Supreme Court is expected to hear a lawsuit claiming that Americans’ preference for single-sex bathrooms and shower rooms, and their support for many single-sex civic groups, such as sports leagues, should be declared to be illegal prejudice.

I wish we were kidding, but here’s the video:

I feel like I need a really hot shower after reading that, but definitely in my own home where I get to control who sees me in an extremely vulnerable state. A novel concept, to be sure.