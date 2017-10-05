Trump Administration Says They’re Open To “Thoughtful Discussion” On Gun Control

Following the tragic Las Vegas shooting, the predictable calls for gun control have issued from the left like clockwork. What is perhaps more surprising is the fact that the Trump administration is actually willing to sit down with Democrats and consider their proposals on the matter. Keep in mind that congressional Dems don’t exactly have a stellar, constitutionally-consistent track record on the matter.

This should concern everyone, including Trump’s most ardent supporters. The Second Amendment is the one that protects our government from usurping all of the others, so why would Trump be willing to sit down and entertain their opinions?

Adding insult to injury, Kellyanne Conway announced this on CNN, who no doubt had a tingle run up their legs at the thought of Trump caving to their demands.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

“The Second Amendment is a bedrock within our Constitution along with the First Amendment, and these rights must be protected.” she said, then adding that Republicans were “open to conversation” about the matter.

The president and the first lady have been on the ground literally shoulder-to-shoulder with those who are suffering and in need. I think this is a moment where the president is calling us to unify,” she said, indicating that while the White House was willing to discuss the matter, now is not the time.

This is the same sentiment that has been echoed by Trump himself, who said “We’ll be talking about gun laws as time goes by,” and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who stated that Monday was a “day of mourning,” but there “will certainly be a time for that policy discussion to take place.”

Any time there is talk of further limiting one of our Constitutional rights, millions of people in this country get nervous. I don’t know that liberals can have “thoughtful discussion” when it comes to gun rights. They screech that we need to do it “for the children” and if you disagree with them well then you just want people to die because you’re a gun nut.

There is a laundry list of things we can do in order to increase gun safety and reduce the number of firearm-related deaths in this country, and none of them have anything to do with limiting the Second Amendment. Liberals aren’t interested in hearing that, however, and want their way. Given that the Trump administration has a history of giving in to leftists demands, I think it’s time to start reminding him who got him elected. (Hint: It wasn’t anti-gun liberals.)