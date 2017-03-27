Trump Allegedly Handed Angela Merkel An ‘Invoice’ For NATO Expenses

Trump Allegedly Handed Angela Merkel An ‘Invoice’ For NATO Expenses
27 Mar, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

President Donald Trump reportedly made a mocking gesture by providing a £300 billion NATO invoice for Germany’s Angela Merkel, giving it to her during their meeting. But according to inside reports, Merkel “ignored the provocation” and “outrageous” conduct.

A German source spoke to the media about the occurrence.

“The concept behind putting out such demands is to intimidate the other side, but the chancellor took it calmly and will not respond to such provocations.”

The £300 billion total was reportedly calculated by the Trump administration officials on his orders, to be how much Germany has NOT spent on defense for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. This amount given also includes interest totaled to £50 billion over the past 12 years.

This story comes more than a week after President Trump shot back at reports released on Twitter as “fake news” over his “GREAT meeting” with Merkel.

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen sent out a strong statement denying the U.S. president’s assertion.

“There is no debt account at Nato.”

“Defense spending also goes into U.N. peacekeeping missions, into our European missions, and into our contribution to the fight against ISIS terrorism.”

This seems like a really clumsy move by the President. The European Union seems to be the ones that need bill. They pull all the strings. But who knows? It may just be the beginning of a different sort of relationship that may ease the financial burden of the US.

…Or it might make things much worse. I guess well see.

McIntosh

More articles by McIntosh

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to friend