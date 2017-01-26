Trump BOOTS Obama-era Border Chief!

President Trump ran on the promise of securing our southern border and now that he is in office, he plans to make good on it.

Starting by removing the Border Patrol Chief who did absolutely diddly squat under the Obama regime.

Former Border Patrol chief Mark Morgan backed Obama’s immigration policy regarding the safeguarding of some illegals from deportation. This may be what lead the Trump administration to give him is walking papers shortly after announcing that the President actually intends to get the wall going.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

From Newsmax:

Morgan told employees on a phone call Thursday morning that he was not resigning but had been asked to leave by the Trump administration, Reuters reported, citing a Department of Homeland Security official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The border patrol union, which endorsed Trump’s presidential campaign and applauded his executive order, had been critical of Morgan. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday that Morgan’s last official day in office will be Tuesday.

I can’t honestly say that I’m saddened or surprised by this news. I’m glad the pro-illegal immigration guy is out and will – hopefully – be replaced by a guy who knows the immigration law back to front and will enforce the crap out of it.

I think Joe Arpaio is free…