TRUMP Furious Over Obama’s Alleged Wiretapping, Calls Congress For Investigation!

With all the accusations swirling around Obama, and his alleged wiretapping of President Trump during the campaign season, White House press secretary Sean Spicer has tweeted a request that an investigation be opened by Congress to see if these allegations have any truth to them.

Spicer tweeted out:

“Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling.”

“President Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016.”

“Neither the White House nor the President will comment further until such oversight is conducted.”

Apparently this call to action by Spicer stems from a tweet that Trump had sent out on Saturday, accusing the former President of ordering wiretaps on the current one, as he was campaigning for the Presidency last year.

Of course the explosive statement by the President was out right denied by the Obama camp spokesperson, and now has Sen, Lindsey Graham of all people vowing to to get to the bottom of this accusation. Graham even went as far as to state that if this accusation turns out to be true, and that Obama ordered it to happen through a FISA court, then this would be yet another stain on the legacy of the man, and a perfectly good excuse to label it another scandal akin to “Watergate”.

With all the media brouhaha swirling around AG Sessions, and the insanity reaction that the left and media showcase whenever Trump or anyone in his administration so much as sneezes, it’s difficult to believe that they will pay any attention to evidence that could prove the President right. The media has one nothing but be lap dogs for the Democratic party, and I do not foresee a change in their corruption anytime soon.