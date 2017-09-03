Trump Goes There… Says ‘We’ll See’ When Asked About Attacking North Korea [VIDEO]

North Korea is playing a dangerous game by throwing around the idea of attacking their neighbors, and by proclaiming that they have a hydrogen bomb on a long-range missile. (We all know that’s a not-so-well-veiled threat at the United States.)

When asked how the United States is going to respond to the chubby moron up North and his threats, he pulls out the most Trump response I’ve ever seen.

Trump issued a series of Tweets about the tension between the United States and North Korea, and they’re about what you’d expect from this President.

North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

..North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

He’s absolutely right. The continued and escalating hostilities are not going to end well for North Korea, and we’re going to need as many allies as possible to destroy them as quickly as possible. The time for negotiation is over. Now, we’re all about the action. If they keep threatening us, they’re going to find out that we’re not the Obama America that will bend over backwards to appease them.

I will be meeting General Kelly, General Mattis and other military leaders at the White House to discuss North Korea. Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

He also mentioned the idea of completely cutting off all trade with North Korea as a way to get them to shape up. If that doesn’t work then… “we’ll see.”

Pollster Frank Luntz listed North Korea’s top trade partners.

North Korea's top trade partners: • China

• India

• Russia

• Thailand

• Philippines

• Pakistan

• Burkina Fasohttps://t.co/2fjoP5ZHco https://t.co/Fwep4cczT1 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 3, 2017

While leaving Church on Sunday, Trump was asked whether the US is going to launch an attack on North Korea.

Below is a video of his response:

Reporter: "Mr. President, will you attack North Korea?" President Trump: "We'll see." pic.twitter.com/BuRtORmjTP — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 3, 2017

Now this is obviously not something that Trump will decide on his own. He will be meeting with military experts to discuss at length all of the possible actions we can take that will hopefully lead to the least amount of bloodshed, but everyone knows that this can only end one way.

Kim Jong-un only understands force. Anything less is considered weakness, and he will exploit that until someone puts their nuclear foot down.