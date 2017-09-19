Trump Hammers Socialism at UN: ‘Failed Ideology’ that Causes ‘Poverty and Misery Everywhere’

The United States has largely and historically rejected harmful political ideologies like communism and socialism, but the rest of the world has fallen victim to the pretty words and abject lack of positive results of “fairness” and “utopian” politics. Sure, your healthcare is “free,” but you have to wait 10 months to see an oncologist about that lump in your breast. But hey, free painkillers so that easily-treatable cancer doesn’t hurt you as it takes over your body and slowly kills you! Neat!

Well President Trump has decided that America needs to reject such failed polices on a global level, not just nationally. We need to let the world know that as a country, we’re not going to succumb to what is essentially the political version of a liberal’s desire for everything to be “fair.”

While at the United Nations, which he repeatedly bashed during his Presidential campaign, Trump decided to take on not only North Korea, but liberal ideologies and socialism.

“The socialist Maduro regime has brought a once thriving nation to the brink of total collapse,” he said, referring to the swift decline of Venezuela. “This dictatorship has inflicted terrible pain and suffering on the good people of that country. This corrupt regime destroyed a prosperous nation, by imposing a failed ideology that has produced poverty and misery everywhere it has been tried. ”

He made it clear that wherever these ideals are adopted, they inevitably fail and leave people worse off than when they were implemented by the government.

“The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented, but that socialism has been faithfully implemented,” he continued. “From the Soviet Union to Cuba to Venezuela, wherever true socialism or Communism has been adopted it has delivered anguish and devastation and failure. Those who preach the tenants of these discredited ideologies only contribute to the continued suffering of the people living under these cruel systems.”

Pres. Trump: "The socialist dictatorship of Nicolás @Maduro has inflicted terrible pain and suffering" on #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/pmdm8ieT3j — Breaking News (@newnewspage) September 19, 2017

One of the most popular leftist responses to evidence that their failed ideologies don’t work is “Well that wasn’t TRUE *insert belief here.*” This is there way of justifying the continued use of political systems that ruin countries and economies like clockwork.

Pro-Tip: There is no “good way” to implement socialism, because despite the sugar-coated language used, it is still the same basic set of ideas that are the fundamental problem.

We cannot allow our country to become Venezuela or even Venezuela-lite. We just denounce socialism and its silver-tongued promises in favor of a system that has worked for 200 years without launching our entire country (save for the select few in government) into abject poverty.