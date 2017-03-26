Trump Promises More Jobs Returning To U.S. As One Communications ‘Behemoth’ Makes $25B Investment!

President Trump promised jobs on the campaign trail. And even before he took office, those jobs started materializing. Countless companies have made plans to spend millions or billions on investing in American jobs. Numerous employers are bringing back jobs at a rate no one could have predicted. The Trump job boom is in full swing. And the latest announcement is from Charter Communications.

Trump proclaimed the great news for Americans this week when he announced that Charter has made a deal to bring all of its overseas call centers back to the US. This is all included in a $25 billion investment expected to create 20,000 new jobs in the next four years.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a> Today, I was thrilled to announce a commitment of $25 BILLION & 20K AMERICAN JOBS over the next 4 years. THANK YOU Charter Communications! pic.twitter.com/PLxUmXVl0h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2017

Speaking to the press in the Oval Office, Trump said “We are really in the process of announcements and you’re going to see thousands and thousands and thousands of jobs and companies and everything coming back into our country. They’re coming in far faster than even I had projected.”

Things continue to look up for Americans in the job market as Trump keeps his promise to make America great again by making Americans employed again.