Trump UNLEASHES Powerful Message About “International Women’s Day” It Has Heads TURNING!

It’s safe to say that literals did NOT expect Trump to come out and address International Women’s Day, and they certainly didn’t expect him to do it like this.

President Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to publicly honor the women of the world and the “many roles” they serve which are “vital to the fabric of our society.” Sure, liberals are likely to find some way to complain about this tweet, but it is nice to see our President going out of his way to celebrate women both “in America and around the world.”

“On International Women’s Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world,” he tweeted. A shocking message for those who believe that our President has sexist tendencies.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

But he didn’t just tweet once about the subject, ensuring that even his critics would see his sentiments.

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

His daughter, Ivanka Trump, joined in with a message of her own, and from a woman’s perspective on the day.

Today, we celebrate women and are reminded of our collective voice and the powerful impact we have on our societies and economies. #IWD2017 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 8, 2017

The day of strength has been marred by the “#ADayWithoutWomen” protest where women are encouraged to refrain from shopping (so many jokes could be made here) and working (way to close that “wage gap” guys) in an effort to prove they’re important to the American economy.

I can’t believe women are actually participating in this nonsense. It’s shameful to our entire gender to have these brats marching in the streets demanding recognition for their work. My mom taught me at a young age that you don’t get a pat on the back for doing the right thing. Maybe that’s a lesson these women need to learn as well.