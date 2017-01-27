Trump’s first Presidential Interview SMASHES ratings!

It has been a week since Donald Trump was inaugurated the current president of The United States of America. THe highly anticipated presidency has low expectations for a lot of people, or even most of America. However, in many areas Donald Trump’s approval ratings have improved. Now he is pulling in a different kind of ratings.

Donald Trump gave his first presidential interview to ABC this past week. It pulled in more viewers than any other news stations. The hour long special was by far the most popular option for America last night and everyone was tuning in.

Whether they like him or not, Donald Trump seems to be powerfully sweeping the field. He has an ability to caption attention, and all eyes are on him.

In the interview he spoke about his new immigration policy saying,

“We are excluding certain countries, but for other countries we are going to have extreme vetting,” Trump said. “It’s going to be very hard to come in. Right now it’s very easy to come in. It’s going to be very, very hard. I don’t want terror in this country.”



Pres. Trump on potential reaction to executive action on immigration: "The world is a mess. The world is as angry as it gets." pic.twitter.com/q4UsDuOkEz — ABC News (@ABC) January 26, 2017