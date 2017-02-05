Trump’s Justice Department Fights Back As They Move To Overturn Judge’s Ruling

The Department of Justice officially filed an appeal late Saturday requesting that a federal judge’s ruling on President Donald Trump’s latest executive order on immigration and refugees be overturned.

There has been a battle brewing ever since the election, and it’s only increased in effort since the inauguration. If there was any hope of leaving the garbage of the left and right behind us in 2016, there is officially no point in looking forward to a healing of the nation in 2017. No one wants to put their swords down. Everyone wants to spiral out of control.

At least that’s how the media is portraying it to be.

The federal government’s petition for an emergency order was filed Saturday night with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The submission asks the court to overturn an order that was given a day earlier from a federal district court judge in Washington state.

That justice, Judge James Robart, from Seattle temporarily stopped the execution of Trump’s late executive order effective as soon as his ruling was made official on Friday.

Trump’s executive order temporarily stopped the U.S. refugee resettlement program for 120 days while suspending the Syrian refugee resettlement program for an unspecified amount of time. Also, the executive order barred travelers from seven Muslim-majority Middle-Eastern countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

Robart’s ruling came in consequence to a lawsuit that accused Trump’s executive order of targeting Muslims and profaned the constitutional rights of refugees.

As a result of Robart’s ruling, the Department of Homeland Security made it very clear Saturday they were suspending any carrying out of Trump’s travel ban as the Justice Department braced its legal battle.

And just like clock-work, Trump later counter-punched his way through using his Twitter account. His target was Robart, and he called out the George W. Bush-appointed justice with a “so-called judge.”