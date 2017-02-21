Trump’s UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Scorches the UN After First ‘Middle East’ Meeting

Nikki Haley is the current United States Ambassador to the United Nations. And she is the very definition of fierce. She has absolutely stepped up to the plate, and made it clear exactly where she stands and what she is willing to fight for while serving as the ambassador.

Recently she spoke on the issue of our relationship with Israel. The United Nations relationship has been strenuous to say the least. And Nikki has had enough. Apparently it is time to the UN to step up to the plate.

Here is what she had to say:

“No, instead the meeting focused on criticizing Israel, the one true democracy in the Middle East.

I am new around here, but I understand that’s how the Council has operated month after month for decades. I am here to say the United States will not turn a blind eye to this anymore. I am here to underscore to the ironclad support of the United States for Israel. I am here to emphasize that the United States is determined to stand up to the U.N.’s anti-Israel bias.”



Haley’s Comet – A star is born at the United Nations: US Ambassador Nikki Haley @nikkihaley https://t.co/JzluPzvAOe https://t.co/2jWBKcarxr — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) February 20, 2017