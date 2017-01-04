Trump’s Victory Celebration Of The CENTURY Is Almost Here And YOU’RE INVITED!

This year’s Presidential election was one of the most important in recent history. And now it’s time to CELEBRATE the Victory…Donald Trump is our President-elect and now we get to tell those whiny snowflake Liberals those four awesome words…“I TOLD YOU SO.”

You were told he couldn’t win…. “He’s not winnable,” they said. “Any other candidate could beat Hillary but Trump,” they said. Now we’re ALL finding out that we were RIGHT and ONLY Trump had the juice to beat Hillary Clinton. AND soon Trump will be sworn in and prove he’s the ONLY one who can help us to Make America Great Again. In that spirit, #CoalitionForTrump in association with #TeamTrump2016, invites you to join us aboard the “Victory” cruise liner – so we can all celebrate together! The country’s top Trump organizers who made it happen will be on board. You can also meet one of the Right Wing News owners and some of your favorite writers from Right Wing News! The best part is… YOU will be on board with hundreds of “We KNEW It” Trump supporters celebrating one of the most amazing wins in American history. Feels good to be on this side of history and this trip will mark the beginning of America’s greatness coming to light once more.

Trump Victory Cruise Details

YES, conservative capitalists are frugal. I’ll say it right now. We have negotiated this luxurious cruise to the rock bottom price of $300 per person. Carnival’s 893 foot cruise ship, “Victory,” will set sail on January 27th, from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas. Four days and three nights of celebrating a renewed hope for our country, with ALL MEALS included and special surprises. The average cruise rate is about $300.00 per person based on double occupancy – all taxes included and depending upon the cabin you choose – you choose an inside – ‘surprise me’ cabin and it can go even lower. The more friends you put in your cabin and the cost goes even lower!

Make your reservations soon, as we want to be sure and flood the ship with Trump supporters! Cabins are selling out fast! Call Carnival Cruise Lines direct at 800-438-6744, punch in ext. 72063 or 70232 (when it asks for you to enter the employee or extension #) and give them this group code: 2SK9T2.

Our Sponsor www.RevolutionaryMint.com has shown great leadership within the business community and has come forward to help us make this truly, The Party Of The Century. We thank them very much so check out their site and let them know we appreciate them!

So get your cabin booked today, and let’s fill this ship with patriots! Invite your conservative friends too, as this will be the trip to remember! Again, be sure to use booking code 2SK9T2 when you call to reserve your cabin.

NOTE: You MUST use the code 2SK9T2 in order to QUALIFY for the TRUMP EVENTS!

ALSO we have an airfare discount for you!

Call Delta Airlines and give them our group code NMNU6.

If you would like to stay at President Elect Trump’s hotel, the Doral, while in Miami contact us at [email protected] for group rates!

Let’s come together as we celebrate President-elect Trump, prepare for the cruise of a lifetime and work together in our quest to “Make America Great, Again!”

SEE YOU ON BOARD the Victory!!!

If you require personal assistance, please call the Party Organizer, Robert Jeter, at 907-310-9502

