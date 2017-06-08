UC Berkeley SUED For $23 Million over Abuse Against Conservatives on Campus

Are the days of the silent majority, staying silent over? Hopefully! I like that people are finally starting to take action against this fascism. In fact, all the people that got attacked should file a separate class action suit to bleed this idiotic organization dry.

We just got word that a fan Milo Yiannopoulos is suing uc Berkeley for $23 million, and she is claiming it is due to routine abuse against conservative students on the university campus. She is claiming that her First Amendment rights were infringed when she was forced to evacuate due to Milo’s speech no-campus. She had to evacuate because of a left-wing protest that turned a bloody violent.

“The suit, filed in federal court in California on Monday alleges that the defendants ‘have subjected UC Berkeley students and invitees who do not subscribe to the radical, left wing philosophies sanctioned by Defendants to severe violence and bodily harm for merely expressing a differing viewpoint, in clear contravention of their rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution,’” reported SF Gate on Tuesday. “In addition to the UC Berkeley Regents, the suit’s many defendants include UC president Janet Napolitano, the UC Berkeley police department, the Berkeley police department, frequent conservative target George Soros and California representative Nancy Pelosi.”

This lawsuit, is claiming that the “University of California Berkeley has acted to unconstitutionally curtail the First Amendment rights of its students and invitees thereof.”

“Several people, including Plaintiff Robles, were intentionally and violently attacked by both masked and unmasked assailants and the UC Berkeley campus incurred over $100,000 worth of damage,” the suit continues. “Plaintiff Robles was attacked with extremely painful pepper spray and bear mace by masked assailants amongst the ‘protestors’ because she chose to exercise her right to freedom of speech and show support for the planned speaker, Milo Yiannopoulos.”

This lawsuit also claims that no campus police were there to defend the targeted students, attendees, and the speaker from the violence that came after them when protesters erupted with hate and violent attacks.

"Nearly 100 campus police and SWAT members waited in the Student Union building, within eyesight of the violence happening outside, watching the protesters become more belligerent and dangerous," the suit claims, adding that the defendants "should have been fully prepared" for violence from left-wing protesters. "Anti-fascists" from far-left groups started several fires, smashed windows and ATMs, looted downtown stores, attacked cars, and assaulted dozens of Milo fans, male and female, who they falsely accused of being "Nazis" during the riot on February 1. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that rioters caused around $100,000 in damages at UC Berkeley, while the damage to downtown Berkeley was reported to be around $400,000 to $500,000. An organizer for the far-left group BAMN called the violent Berkeley riot against Milo "stunningly successful," before warning that MILO could expect the same response should he return to the city. Milo is currently planning a free speech week at UC Berkeley, where he will return with other speakers.

The bill for which was, of course, paid by the taxpayers.

So she is punching back with far greater force and GOOD! Too bad none of the “principled” GOP have the spine to do this. What are their principles exactly?

Oh yea that’s right. Whatever their donors want them to be.