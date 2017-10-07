UH OH! Harvey Weinstein Visited White House 13 Times, Malia Obama Interned With Him

Since the days of the golden age of Hollywood, the sexual favors of the casting couch have been legendary. It has been a part of the movie industry forever. Powerful men requiring intimate relations in order for beautiful young starlets to obtain a part in a film is more than just a bad movie cliche, it’s the terrible Hollywood reality when it comes to powerful famed producer Harvey Weinstein.

In an NYT report, Weinstein is accused of sexually harassing women for decades. He has also had to pay settlements to at least 8 victims. Two big names included among those he harassed are Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan.

But Weinstein’s criminal behavior has been known for years, and Hollywood didn’t do a thing about it. Hollywood is the epicenter of American preachiness on the “rape culture” and “women’s rights” but has been strangely silent on the topic of Weinstein and others like him, who demand sex for roles.

Hollywood producer I know: "Shocked it’s taken so long for a Harvey Weinstein behavior expose. One of the most open secrets in Hollywood." — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 5, 2017

In light of these allegations, Weinstein had been using the advisory services of famed attorney, Lisa Bloom. She received a great deal of criticism from all sides, for helping a man accused of sexual harassment. As of Saturday, she has left her advisory role, tweeting out, “I have resigned as an adviser to Harvey Weinstein. My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement.” She seems to be indicating that Weinstein will soon be leaving the company he founded.

Harvey Weinstein has been a well-known scumbag for a long time via @rtraister https://t.co/vOkK35D93H — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 6, 2017

Harvey Weinstein was well known to be a repulsive serial user of women. And disgusting Hollywood spent decades either ignoring it or winking at it. Yet at every awards ceremony they preach at America from their bully pulpits about tolerance and injustice. It seems they don’t mind injustice when it’s part of their world.

And even worse, Weinstein visited the Obama White House 13 times. Also, in 2013, Michelle Obama hosted a film careers event for students which featured Weinstein. Weinstein no doubt was hoping he’d see some of those students in his “office.” But even worse than these things was the fact that Malia Obama interned with Weinstein, even while it was known this was the way he operates.

Here’s hoping Weinstein pays the price for his years of debauchery. And here’s to Hollywood getting its own sleazy house in order before it points fingers at the rest of America. No one wants to hear it from the Hollywood hypocrites who routinely lecture us while indulging themselves in every hedonistic fantasy imaginable. In a world where they will do whatever it takes to get the next role, there isn’t much room for the moral high ground. In fact, the film industry, in large part, is corrupt and morally bankrupt. It’s pay to play and the currency is all too often, sex.

It’s time to drain the Hollywood Swamp.