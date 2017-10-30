Unhinged Hypocritical Keith Olbermann Slams Tomi Lahren In VICIOUS Tweet

Keith Olbermann, unhinged Leftist former ESPN employee, in a bid to remain relevant, has commented on Conservtaive commentator Tomi Lahren’s choice of Halloween costume. Olbermann, known for the completely idiotic things he has said over the years, responded on Twitter to her beautiful patriotic costume, saying, “Patriotic? Bullsh*t. She’s in violation of the U.S. Flag Code: “The flag should never be used as wearing apparel…”

And the response on Twitter was priceless. 2018 Elections answered him, saying, “um… your book cover has you wearing the flag…..”

um… your book cover has you wearing the flag….. — 2018🇺🇸Elections (@sp1r1tharambe) October 29, 2017

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Yes, that’s right folks, Keith Olbermann is actually wearing the flag on his book cover, and it is touching the ground. Tomi’s costume? Not a violation. Olbermann on his book cover? Violation.

U.S. Flag Code says this in Section 176, “Respect for flag,”:

“No disrespect should be shown to the flag of the United States of America; the flag should not be dipped to any person or thing. Regimental colors, State flags, and organization or institutional flags are to be dipped as a mark of honor.

(a) The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.

(b) The flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise.”

So it appears that ESPN made a good call when they divested themselves of Olbermann several years ago. Not only is he unhinged, he’s tasteless, profane, classless and just plain wrong. Tomi supports Trump. And that’s the real problem Keith has with her. In his kooky outlook, Trump should never have won the election last November. And Olbermann, like the rest of the American Left, is not dealing well with that reality. He currently has an internet talk show, during which the four people who listen to him can hear him spout off about all his crazy beliefs. A recent episode was entitled “Trump is destroying Puerto Rico.” Except for the fact that he isn’t, of course. Trump sent money and disaster relief immediately, just ask anyone who actually lives there.

Olbermann’s book title is “Trump is F*cking Crazy (This is not a joke).” And though Keith may not have meant it as a joke, indeed HE is the joke here. In fact, here is what he said about the election, “Trump is illiterate every day; it is unprecedented. Resistance means repetition. Humiliate him. Humiliate him every day and those who support him. We are in this nightmare because at some point we stopped punishing stupidity in this country.”

If we were going to start punishing stupidity, Mr. Olbermann, guess who’d be first in line? That’s right. You. But since we don’t punish stupidity, we just vote you out with our dollars and our time, go do your little internet show. You know, the one to which no one listens.