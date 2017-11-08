WATCH: Donna Brazile Drops New Bomb On Hillary Clinton Campaign

WATCH: Donna Brazile Drops New Bomb On Hillary Clinton Campaign
Donna Brazile is the gift that keeps on giving. She is now accusing the Clinton Campaign of being a cult.

Now that I’ve had a chance to think about it, I don’t know if Donna is as smart as everyone is making her out to be. I mean, yes, she has told us how Obama left the DNC in massive debt and she is taking swings at people like Jake Tapper, but I don’t trust much of what she is saying. It all seems like a ploy for attention or something.

She went on MSNBC’s program, “Morning Joe,” with Joe Scarborough. I don’t know why anyone watches this tripe, but she dropped a bomb about the Clinton campaign. Joe asked her, “Bottom line it for us. Why did [Hillary Clinton] lose? Was it, at the end of the day, arrogance?”

“Yes, Joe. It was a cult, I felt like it was a cult. You could not penetrate them. I mean, I — look, you can — I’m a grassroot organizer. I know street politics better than I know sweet politics. I know how to touch people where they live, work, pray, and play. But I cannot help a candidate, Joe, if I don’t have the resources, if I cannot spend the resources that the party is raising because there’s a blind agreement between … a campaign.
And, again, I want my party to come back from this stronger. I like what Tom Perez is doing. I know he said this is not about my book. Baby, I know it’s not about my book. But it’s about making much-needed changes and reform inside the party. I’ve sat at the table. I want to make room for others to sit at the table, but you have to come into the room knowing you have to change the recipe. Yesterday was a wake-up call for the Democrats, too. Because you know what? It’s coming from the bottom up. It’s not top-down anymore. It’s bottom-up politics now.”

Yeah, this is what we’ve been trying to tell everyone Donna. The Clintons are cancer and you’re just now trying to cut ties with them. I think I see right through you. You were the one to give her debate questions in advance. Did her charm and wit hypnotize you into giving her those questions? I don’t buy it. You are a partisan hack that is trying to get your 15 minutes of fame back. Has anyone bought your book outside of media types? I doubt it. I think this is a taste of your own medicine, and I am not sorry you got bit by the Hildabeast.
Skip to minute 14 for the good stuff. Everything else will make you want to die a slow and painful death by eye hemorrhage.

