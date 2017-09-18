Watch What Happens When Police Unmask Cowardly Antifa Protesters at Trump Rally In DC

If you didn’t know (or care), there was a Trump rally for his followers in which hundreds of people gathered in Washington, D.C. on the National Mall over the weekend. The rally had some people calling it the “mother of all rallies’ with somewhere around 3,000 supporters showing up.

Alright, I’m not going to indulge this. 3,000 is a lot of people – but nowhere near the title of “mother of all rallies”. Come on people. Like politics, love politics, or be utterly disgusted with both sides of politics, the truth is the truth. This was an opportunity for supporters of the President to flex their muscles, but whether the folks who voted for him just didn’t know the rally was going on, or they were fed up with Trump working with Schumer and Pelosi – They didn’t turn it into the “mother of all rallies”.

Where Trump supporters are rallying, you can be sure that the communist garbage called Antifa are sure to make their presence known. These clowns showed up in their black clothes with their faces covered, expecting to cause chaos because, well, what else do unemployed losers do with their time?

These worthless commies tried to start trouble, but where quickly and oddly silent when police enacted one command that completely showed the world just how cowardly and pathetic this group is – they made them take off their masks! That’s right. These ‘fighters’ who smash up private property and attack defenseless women where stopped dead in their tracks because they were too afraid to be violent if they could be identified. There’s your proof right there that these dirt bags don’t even believe in their own Marxist filth. It’s all just a sham, and an excuse to act like a bunch of animals.

My apologies to real animals everywhere.

Trump supporters surrounding some antifa — police made them take down their masks pic.twitter.com/jpHIAYbNUK × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now — Will Sommer (@willsommer) September 16, 2017

So what happened when Antifa had no way of hiding their identities, and couldn’t be the little anarchist pukes that they are? They had no choice but to talk it out with their rivals, the Trumpers. Hey look, they are playing nice now.

Frankly, I could give two licks what either side rallies for. Trump has now twice made ‘deals’ with Schumer and Pelosi. Deals in which neither conservative, or Republicans get anything from it. There is no ‘draining the swamp’, people. Wake up and realize you’ve been duped.