WATCH: Packing Senior Stops Armed Thugs Before Police Officers Can

With all the gun control advocates screeching at us lately, it’s good to take a break from arguing with words about the semantics between an automatic gun(illegal) and a semi-automatic gun(illegal for felons), and bump stocks “assault rifles” and argue with video. Let’s take a trip down memory lane to when a good guy with a gun stopped a couple of bad guys with a gun.



Check out the video of these two thugs standing up an internet cafe. You won’t believe how fast they were ready to get out of there when they realized Samuel Williams, 71 at the time, was packing.

Ocala.com gives a great recap of the story.

“Williams was seated toward the back of the cafe dressed in a white shirt, shorts and baseball cap. One of the masked men, identified as Duwayne Henderson, 19, comes in pointing a handgun at customers. The second man, Davis Dawkins, 19, is seen swinging a bat at something off screen, which was later identified as a $1,200 computer screen. As Henderson turns his back, Williams pulls out a .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun, stands from his chair, takes two steps, nearly drops to one knee, and fires two shots at Henderson, who bolts for the front door. Williams takes several more steps toward the door and continues firing as Henderson and Dawkins fall over one another trying to exit the building. The two eventually run off screen.”

“Eventually run off screen” is putting it mildly. These thugs were scrambling like mice in a cage. The two were eventually arrested later that day.

In an interview, one of the thugs Duwayne Henderson, says he feels horrible about what he did. More like, you are sorry you got caught and shot.

“I feel horrible. It doesn’t feel good. It makes you think about life’s decisions, and how you should live your life,” Henderson said for the Star-Banner at the jail where he was being held. His plan was to “barge in, get the money and leave.” He said “he never expected anyone to be armed.”

“The gun[I had] was broken and rusty and wasn’t loaded. Nobody was going to get hurt,” he said. I turned around to run and my leg gave out. That was when I got shot. I hit the ground, and he was still shooting. I thought I was going to die.”

Henderson said that, “by the grace of God,” his “leg came back.”

“I ran,” he said.

From the sound of things you hear in the media, you would think that gun crime is at an all-time high and that even suggesting that we have an inalienable right to self-defense is the same as wanting school children dead. This is far from the truth. Good guys with a gun stop crime all the time. Most “mass-shootings” happen in gun-free zones. Sounds like we need to teach our children gun safety and not to be afraid of guns.