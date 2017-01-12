WHOA! Franken TRASHES Sessions- Then Ted Cruz OBLITERATES HIM! [Video]

Sen. Jeff Session faced his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, and is one step away from becoming the next Attorney General. While at this hearing, he was ripped apart by hypocritical liberals like Al Franken, who bombarded him with a series of irrelevant questions.

And then, just when you could stand it anymore… Ted Cruz, enter stage left.

Franken called Sessions a liar regarding his work in many desegregation cases, and used a Wall Street Journal column to back up his claim.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“Now, you originally said that you personally handled three of these cases, but these lawyers say that you had no substantive involvement,” Franken said, reportedly referencing a column in The Wall Street Journal by an attorney.

Cruz was not amused.

“It is unfortunate to see members of this body impugn the integrity of a fellow senator with whom we have served for years,” he said. “It is particularly unfortunate when that attempt is not backed up by fact.” He went on to attack the veracity of Franken’s claim, noting that the aforementioned column had been penned by an attorney who later admitted to misstatements of fact during a testimony before a Senate committee. Specifically, the column had been written by former Department of Justice attorney Gerry Hebert, who according to fellow former DOJ attorney J. Christian Adams was indeed a liar. “The reporters using Hebert as a source do not mention Hebert’s history of making up stories about purported racism, yet documentation of that history is easily located in the public record,” Adams wrote in a piece for PJ Media last year in defense of Sessions. “The fact that this is controversial tells you all you need to know about the sorry intellectual state of our country’s elites, especially in the legal academy and federal bureaucracies,” Cruz continued Tuesday. “Sen. Sessions believes in the foundational idea that we are governed by objectively knowable, written rules, and that we should not be subject to the interpretive whims of unelected, power-hungry bureaucrats. Sessions will instill this belief at the Department of Justice.”

Watch the clip below:

I do believe that’s checkmate, Mr. Franken.

The fact that a Senator wouldn’t do his homework when he knew full well that everything he said would be done so on the record is appalling, but not surprising coming from someone like Al Franken.

Thank you, Sen. Cruz, for pointing out that crucial piece of information. It may be the reason that Sessions is confirmed.