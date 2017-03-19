Whoa! Kellyanne Conway Says She’d Rather Slit Her Own Wrists Than Do This [VIDEO]

Kellyanne Conway has been Donald Trump’s right hand woman from the campaign trail and into the start of his presidency. She was, according to her own words, at one point offered the position of White House Press Secretary. She turned it down, saying in response to a question a radio host, “I have politely declined that job, Hugh, and I completely agree. I think it’s an incredibly important position to fill. And I know that there will be a qualified man or woman who takes that position and does an excellent job for President Trump and Vice President Pence.”

Asked at a later time if he wanted Sean Spicer’s job, she answered by saying, “Slit my wrists, bleed out, put cement shoes on, jump off the bridge, and then I’ll take the job — are you kidding me?”

Tell us how you really feel, Kellyanne! Conway is still an integral part of Trump’s team in her role as Presidential counselor. She’s been criticized by some for various reasons, but her response to that is this, “Anybody who pretends I’m not smart or not credible, it’s like ‘Excuse me, I’ve spoken 1.2 million words on TV,’ OK? You wanna focus on two [slips] here and there, it’s on you, you’re a f***ing miserable person,” she said. “P.S., just whoever you are.”

Looks like Ms. Conway isn’t in the mood to take any nonsense.

See video below.