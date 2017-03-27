Women’s March Convicted TERRORIST Leader Just Got A FAT Dose Of AMERICAN JUSTICE!

I haven’t laughed this hard in quite some time.

The woman who lead “A Day Without A Woman” has decided that she’d rather be deported than face jail time for her criminal activities.

Love it!

From Young Conservatives:

Talk about failure of vetting…

How do you let a famously convicted terrorist, Rasmea Odeh, who killed people, into this country?

From The Blaze, via the New York Post:

Odeh, a Palestinian, was convicted in Israel in 1970 for her part in two terrorist bombings, one of which killed two students while they were shopping for groceries. She spent 10 years in prison for her crimes.

She then managed to become a US citizen in 2004 by lying about her past (great detective work, INS: Next time, use Google) but was subsequently convicted, in 2014, of immigration fraud for the falsehoods. However, she won the right to a new trial (set for this spring) by claiming she had been suffering from PTSD at the time she lied on her application.

PTSD? Really?

Yes, killing people tends to be traumatic. Please consider her pain.

[…]

She was also a leader in this month’s “A Day Without A Woman” protest, which urged women nationwide to refrain from working for one day. Along with other activists, Odeh co-authored an essay in the Guardian last month urging women to join in a “new wave of militant feminist struggle.”

Well, that new trial didn’t work out so well for her.

She cut a deal that in return for no jail time, she would accept deportation to Jordan, so she’s being kicked out of the country finally.

Buh-bye, Rasmea, do let the door hit you on the way out…