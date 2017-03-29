Planned Parenthood Whistleblowers Get DEVASTATING NEWS – This Isn’t Good… [VIDEO]

This is just so very wrong. It is a political witch hunt pure and simple. We are all familiar now with the undercover videos released in 2015 by the Center for Medical Progress (CMP). David Daleiden, the founder of the Center for Medical Progress, and Sandra Merritt were both charged with felonies in Texas for uncovering the butchery of the unborn and the sale of body parts by Planned Parenthood. Those charges were eventually dropped. Today, California charged both of them with 15 felonies over the videos. They are out for blood and are outraged, not for the infanticide and the body part shopping of murdered children… oh no… for exposing the twisted beasts of Planned Parenthood.

The videos caused outrage from both sides of the political aisle, with a number of Republican politicians calling for Planned Parenthood to be investigated and Democrats immediately declaring that the videos were deceptively edited. They weren’t and they know it. Both sides had analysis done on the tapes. Unsurprisingly, Fusion GPS, a Democrat opposition research firm declared that the videos were deceptively edited. Coalfire Systems for the conservative side found no evidence of manipulation. It’s pertinent to point out that Fusion GPS is the company behind the anti-Trump dossier that was mostly fabricated to smear Trump and aired by Buzzfeed.

From TheBlaze:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

California prosecutors charged the filmmakers behind undercover videos of Planned Parenthood executives with 15 felonies Tuesday, The Associated Press reported. The state charged David Daleiden, the founder of the Center for Medical Progress, and Sandra Merritt for their roles in the release of a series of undercover videos that showed Planned Parenthood employees appearing to negotiate the price of aborted fetal body parts. Profiting from the sale of human body parts — including those of the unborn — is illegal in the United States. Planned Parenthood has denied illegal conduct. Daleiden and Merritt also faced similar charges in Texas, but the state dropped them last July. According to the AP, prosecutors said Daleiden and Merritt “filmed 14 people without permission between October 2013 and July 2015 in Los Angeles, San Francisco and El Dorado counties.” The state filed one felony count for each person filmed and a 15th charge for “criminal conspiracy to invade privacy.” In a statement, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said, “The right to privacy is a cornerstone of California’s Constitution, and a right that is foundational in a free democratic society. “We will not tolerate the criminal recording of confidential conversations,” Becerra said.

California is claiming that CMP filmed 14 people without permission. Because you know, that’s so horrific compared to tearing babies apart as they are born and then selling their body parts for profit. Daleiden stated that “the bogus charges from Planned Parenthood’s political cronies are fake news.”

“They tried the same collusion with corrupt officials in Houston, Texas, and failed: Both the charges and the DA were thrown out,” he said. “The public knows the real criminals are Planned Parenthood and their business partners like StemExpress and DV Biologics — currently being prosecuted in California — who have harvested and sold aborted baby body parts for profit for years in direct violation of state and federal law. We look forward to showing the entire world what is on our yet-unreleased video tapes of Planned Parenthood’s criminal baby body parts enterprise, in vindication of the First Amendment rights of all,” he said. I am sure the videos are just as damning or more so than the previous ones.

Planned Parenthood is doubling down, saying they have done nothing wrong. Really? Killing millions of the most innocent and defenseless among us is nothing? These demons need to be defunded and shut down. And their managers need to go to prison forever over what they have done and continue to do. All that’s missing here is a bloody altar. But a steel table and stirrups does the trick for these monsters.