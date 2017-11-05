Antifa Fails! Low Turnouts At Their Nationwide ‘Refuse Fascism’ Protests [VIDEO]

I consider Refuse Fascism to be an offshoot of Antifa. They try to brand themselves as the kinder-gentler version that is kid-friendly. Not buying it. However, their over 20-city protest agenda yesterday was a huge flop. I guess if you don’t bring the violence, you don’t get the turnout from the left. Too boring for their commie tastes. As I said yesterday, I look for Antifa to really gear up next spring and summer. Refuse Fascism claimed to be “organizing millions of people to drive out the fascist Trump / Pence regime.” Actual turnout was not exactly anywhere close to that.

I was sent a live feed yesterday for the big cities to watch Refuse Fascism do their shtick. I was bored in 30 seconds flat. I thought there might be a chance of something happening later in the day or after the sun went down, but that did not materialize. Instead, I was treated to aging and wannabe hippies, and people who consider ‘angst’ a fashion trend. Meh.

These are definitely commies. They were founded by Revolutionary Communist Party chairman Bob Avakian. He even took out a full-page ad in the New York Times, who proudly ran their propaganda. The group has been given massive free press over the last few days. Even right-wing sites hawked the protest as an apocalyptic event. I never saw it as such. There was never the passion to this gathering as there has been in the campus riots. But I would bet that these guys have determined that they will have to get ‘aggressive’ if they want to gin up chaos and get attention.

The only city that had a decent turnout was Los Angeles, who had approximately 2,000 protesters congregate for the event. There was no violence and only one instance of real asshattery. A woman was accused of deliberately splashing her drink on a Trump supporter. She was arrested at the Refuse Fascism march in New York City. If that’s the best they’ve got, no one is listening.

Chicago drew a small crowd… Boston’s was even smaller. Seattle, where Antifa is considered chic, drew only a pitiful 50 protesters in the afternoon. Many protest signs can be seen lying on the ground, untouched and unused. Not even hardcore Antifa was interested enough to show up. One protester in Seattle turned up with a Soviet flag. Well, they are communists after all. A guy with an American flag also showed. One wonders if he was lost. And the nutcases were afoot. One guy showed up with a trombone.

New York had several hundred people show up. A small number of Trump supporters also made an appearance wearing MAGA hats and carrying American flags. Independent journalist Tim Pool did not get roughed up, but he did get yelled at for asking questions about communism. In Philly, about 200 marched. In San Francisco, about 200 gathered as well. In Hawaii, a crowd of protesters greeted the arrival of President Trump with signs bearing the slogans “impeach” and “welcome to Kenya.” Not very clever or original if you ask me. LAME.

In Texas, they only rallied about a dozen. Go Texas! They don’t like or tolerate commies there very much. Nope… the “Antifa Apocalypse” never materialized. I wish I could say I was disappointed, but to do that, I’d actually have to care. Looks like I wasn’t the only one.

There are about 50 protesters at Seattle City Hall now. #Nov4ItBegins #TrumpPenceMustGo pic.twitter.com/wstlVYEsc1 — Sam Levine (@samlevine) November 4, 2017

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Looks like there will be a marching band for the march starting from Seattle City Hall later today. #Nov4ItBegins #TrumpPenceMustGo pic.twitter.com/etLHTxiWGs — Sam Levine (@samlevine) November 4, 2017

NOW: “If you hate trump and Pence join us” pic.twitter.com/0QfMJG3var — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 4, 2017

VIDEO: Two women leading the March supporting Donald #Trump pic.twitter.com/yl8puyxkBQ — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 4, 2017

Some lady just started screaming at me when I asked her how she felt about The revolutionary communist party’s involvement in today’s event. — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 4, 2017

NOW: Police arrest woman accused of splashing a #Trump supporter with a drink. pic.twitter.com/l24u7YJYox — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 4, 2017

refuse fascism march in philly now going up walnut street pic.twitter.com/jnojM0XIrP — Joshua Scott Albert (@jpegjoshua) November 4, 2017

Refuse Fascism march is now at Los Angeles and 7th in #LosAngeles in Fashion District pic.twitter.com/WhnlstXfV3 — Wes Woods II (@JournoWes) November 4, 2017

Trump Protest at the State Capitol. There were like three pro-trump people lol #hawaiij20 #hawaii pic.twitter.com/NpmtOzX2jE — Kate Ozawa (@AlohaKatie) November 4, 2017

MT @taygoldenstein People in TX came out today despite being surrounded by fascists. This is courage. Support this https://t.co/qryOLprBx2 pic.twitter.com/0Sa9SbP73n — #NoFascistUSA (@RefuseFascism) November 4, 2017