After Anti-Israel Vote, Texas Rep Makes BRUTAL Move That Has Conservatives CHEERING! [VIDEO]

God bless Louie Gohmert. The conservative Texan Congressman is not only a principled man… he has a spine made of titanium. Gohmert is never afraid to speak his mind and did so on the Sean Hannity show concerning Barack Obama and John Kerry betraying Israel at the United Nations. This is how it is done… magnificent and well said. Slow clap.

Gohmert is now working on a bill to take away funding from the UN until they rescind their resolution on Israeli settlements and he noted that “they don’t need our help to be anti-Semitic.” He also wants to make it a crime to use any government money to recognize Palestine as an independent country or state. Amen to that… twice. He also bluntly stated that the Obama administration favors “the bullies over the victims. … Look at it, who have they given more money than anybody? Iran.” Exactly right. Obama hearts Islamic terrorist thugs over the Jewish state and America. Muslims of a feather. There, I said it.

From Western Journalism:

Between Friday’s stab-in-the-back betrayal of one of the country’s closest allies and Wednesday’s insult-to-injury speech by Secretary of State John Kerry, President Barack Obama’s foreign policies are careening to the end of his term like a runaway train. But a conservative Texas congressman wants to put on the brakes. Rep. Louie Gohmert, the veteran Republican representative from the Lone Star State and an outspoken conservative leader in Congress, told Fox News’ Kimberly Guilfoyle this week he’s joining with conservatives in the Senate by preparing a bill to cripple the United Nations by cutting off U.S. money for it. After Friday’s passage — with the approval of the Obama administration — of a Security Council resolution that brands Israeli an international criminal for building housing on its own territory, and Secretary of State John Kerry’s attack Israel for allegedly blocking the peace process, Gohmert said it was time to bring both the United Nations and the Obama White House to heel. The bill he’s preparing, he said, has twin goals. “One, we don’t give a dime to the U.N. until they rescind that resolution,” Gohmert said. “And people say, ‘oh, they’ll never do that.’ Fine, they don’t need our help to be anti-Semitic. “The other is … making it a crime to use any government money to recognize Palestine as an independent country or state, because that’s what I keep hearing is going to be the next shoe to drop.”

Louie Gohmert has joined forces with another feisty Texan, Ted Cruz, to go after defunding the UN. Obama is trying to set America on fire on his way out of the White House. Attacking Israel in this fashion and stabbing them in the back is the most shameful act yet, in a long, long line of shameful acts. Cruz excoriated President Obama and his administration for its cowardice and proposed a unique retribution for the UN once President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Cruz sharply criticized Obama and stated that we should “reconsider financial support for the nations that supported this resolution” and that it may be time to “significantly reduce or even eliminate US funding of the United Nations.” Agreed. And we should expel Palestinian diplomats as well. I notice that Obama is hot for the Russians, but does not mention the Palestinians, who are terrorists, at all.

“For eight long years, the Obama administration has worked systematically to undermine the nation of Israel,” Cruz wrote. “They actively worked to defeat Prime Minister Netanyahu, and illegally used US taxpayer funds to do so. Never has there been a more anti-Israel administration, and today’s United Nations vote is the culmination of their systemic agenda to weaken Israel and strengthen its enemies. Every Obama foreign policy official should be ashamed of today’s UN resolution, and any official who disagrees with or hopes to avoid the anti-Israel legacy of this administration should resign on principle today,” he continued.

More from Cruz: “I also emphatically second the call of my colleague Sen. Lindsey Graham that the consequences of this disgraceful UN resolution should be severe,” Cruz said. “I look forward to working with Sen. Graham, and with the incoming administration of President-elect Trump, to significantly reduce or even eliminate US funding of the United Nations, and also to seriously reconsider financial support for the nations that supported this resolution. For those who have put your name to this despicable attack on Israel, you did so with full knowledge of the consequences of your actions. And for those who acquiesced or facilitated the UN resolution- — especially President Obama, Secretary Kerry, and Ambassador Power- — history will record your abiding and shameful legacy undermining our friend and ally Israel,” Cruz added.

Gohmert and Cruz are right… cut off funding for the UN and anyone who supports their hatred of Israel. Stand by Israel for real and hit these anti-Semitic bastards where it hurts. In their wallet. Since the UN seems to hate Israel and America so much, cut off the $3 billion we give them directly every year and in fact, cut off the $8 billion we give to them and connected organizations annually. That money can be used on our southern border and to bring jobs back to our country. Make America great again… defund the UN.