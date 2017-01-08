INFURIATING: Obama To Embark On Pardon Frenzy As He Leaves Office

Barack Obama is poised to pardon some very nasty individuals before he leaves office. I think he would do it just to spite Americans. He’s already set loose a whole slew of criminals convicted on drug charges. But that’s nothing compared to what he could be about to do. It’s not uncommon for US presidents to use their regal power of leniency in a pointed way near the end of their term in office. Obama is far more likely than most though to pardon some really high profile bad guys.

At the top of the list is Bowe Bergdahl, who deserted his post and was captured by the Taliban. He got men killed trying to find him and reportedly helped the enemy with intel to attack our soldiers. Obama traded five of the worst terrorists in Gitmo to get this Muslim convert back and now he could pardon him entirely. Then you have Leonard Peltier, who killed two FBI agents in cold blood in 1975. He’s a Native American and the left really wants him released.

From Yahoo! News:

Sixteen years later, Obama is fielding pressure from all sides to grant unlikely pardons or commutations of sentences to people whose supporters say have been unjustly sentenced or sought out by the justice system. Among them is Bowe Bergdahl, a US Army sergeant held captive for five years by the Taliban before his release in a prisoner swap, who is due to be court-martialed for desertion. Leonard Peltier, a Native American activist convicted for the 1975 deaths of two FBI agents in what his supporters say was a setup, is also hoping to enjoy Obama’s good graces. Then there’s Edward Snowden, who made the shattering revelation in 2013 of a global communications and internet surveillance system set up by the United States. The 33-year-old, a refugee in Russia, is backed by numerous celebrities like actress Susan Sarandon and singer Peter Gabriel, as well as Amnesty International and the American Civil Liberties Union.

The worst of the lot in my opinion is Edward Snowden. A stone cold traitor, Obama is said to be seriously considering giving him a pardon. A whole list of celebrities are pressuring Obama to pardon him because they consider him a patriot. If Obama fails to pardon Snowden, his supporters say he may face the death penalty under the incoming administration of Republican Donald Trump, who has called him a “terrible traitor.” That’s what he should get, but Obama may very well stop it.

Then there is Chelsea Manning, who is serving a 35-year sentence in solitary confinement for handing 700,000 sensitive military and diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks, some of them classified. The left is claiming that the transgender is suffering overly harsh treatment and point to two failed suicide attempts. The Obama administration says there will be no pardon for either Snowden or Manning, but who believes them?

Obama has pardoned 149 people since 2009, less than his predecessors. But I have wondered if he’s not saving them up for a last minute pardon frenzy. The left is even pushing for a pardon of Hillary Clinton, but since she hasn’t been convicted of anything (yet), I don’t see that going anywhere. Finally, Obama could also be tempted to grant amnesty to his onetime “favorite general,” James Cartwright, who lied to the FBI about his discussions with journalists about Iran’s nuclear program. I cringe when I think about who this jerk may pardon as he leaves. I guess we’ll see.