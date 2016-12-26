You Won’t Believe Who Obama Is Blaming NOW for Trump’s Historic Win

What is it with liberals and not taking responsibility for their failures? Hillary Clinton blamed it on Trump, she blamed it on the Russians, she blamed it on the media and she blamed it on Americans in general… intimating they were just too damned stupid to vote for her. And here comes Barack Hussein Obama… who does he blame… pretty much the same list with special emphasis on the media. He also says those pesky facts got in the way of electing Clinton… because they are in dispute. In other words, people just didn’t believe their lies.

This came out in an interview between Barack Obama and David Axelrod for CNN. Hillary Clinton would have basically been a third term for Obama in many respects. And Obama was out there bragging today that if he had run against Donald Trump for a third term, he would have won. I doubt that very much. The American people are sick of the corruption, Marxism and lies. They wanted to turn everything upside down and they did… and Barack Obama just can’t stand it. And he can’t admit that it was the fault of Hillary Clinton and himself that elected Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States.

From The Daily Caller:

President Obama thinks the media is to blame, at least in part, for rural Americans not voting Democrat this election despite his administration pumping billions of dollars into rural economies. “Tom — Tom Vilsack, my agriculture secretary from Iowa. We — we devoted more attention, more focus, put more resources into rural America than has — has been the case probably for the last two, three decades,” Obama told David Axelrod, a White House senior adviser, in an interview for CNN. “And — and it paid great dividends, but you just wouldn’t know that, that’s not something that you would see on the nightly news,” Obama said. “And so we’ve got to figure out how do we show people and communicate in a way that is visceral and — and makes an emotional connection as opposed to just the facts,” Obama continued, “because the facts are all in dispute these days.”

Obama won 45 percent of the rural vote in 2008, but Clinton only won 34 percent of the rural vote in the last election. They hated her. Now look at Trump… he won 62 percent of rural voters. Those numbers have Democrats stumped and confused. But really, they shouldn’t. The common man elected Trump. The guy out there that has been looking for work for years and finally has hope of finding some once Trump takes office. It’s just that simple.

“Hillary lost rural America 3 to 1,” an unnamed Democratic insider told Politico. “If she had lost rural America 2 to 1, it would have broken differently.” 20 percent of Americans live in rural areas, but they astoundingly make up 17 percent of the electorate. Obama claims that mainstream America just doesn’t get how much Obamacare helps them. Oh, yes we do… it hurts us and is the worst thing we have ever seen from government. Hopefully, Trump will fix that.

Meanwhile, Obama is turning back to community organizing, trying to infiltrate politics at the local level with Marxists. He needs to be stopped at every turn and Americans need to put the blame where it belongs… right on Obama.