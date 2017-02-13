‘Black Lives Matter’ Leader Makes DESPICABLE Claim About White People [VIDEO]

This is the true face of Black Lives Matter and it looks the same as the one on the New Black Panthers and the Nation of Islam. All of them hate white people and in this instance, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter’s Toronto chapter came out on Facebook and called all white people sub-human, white supremacists and terrorists. This happened in Toronto. They hate Justin Trudeau as well even though as a socialist he embraces refugees, Muslims and the Black Lives Matter movement. He’s white… therefore to be hated. And then there is this winner: “Black people simply through their dominant genes can literally wipe out the white race if we had the power to.”

These people were very vocal in their hate for President Trump and Americans in general. Remember, BLM in Canada is no different than the US… they hate police officers and want to kill them. They are racist violent radicals. Heat Street is reporting that Toronto BLM co-founder Yusra Khogali argued that black people are the superior race because white people possess “genetic defects” that make them lesser humans. Do tell. “Whiteness is not humxness, in fact, white skin is sub-humxn,” she wrote, using the gender-inclusive “x” construction – very pc. “All phenotypes exist within the black family and white ppl are a genetic defect of blackness.”

From The Daily Caller:

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter’s Toronto chapter believes white people are “recessive genetic defects” and sub-human. Yusra Khogali wrote on Facebook that “Whiteness is not humxness” and that “white skin is sub-humxn,” according to The Toronto Sun. (Khogali intentionally misspells “human” in order to eliminate “man” from the word, a common practice among left-wing feminists.) She goes on to say that white people are “recessive genetic defects” who “need white supremacy to protect their survival as a people.” Black people, Khogali writes, “simply through their dominant genes can literally wipe out the white race if we had the power to,” later adding that black people are “superhumxns.” According to the Sun, Khogali wrote the post in December 2015. The post, which was resurfaced by the Sun over the weekend, can still be viewed online in cached form. Khogali has a history of making racially inflammatory statements. At a Toronto protest last week, Khogali called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a “white supremacist terrorist” for not doing enough — in her eyes — to stand up to President Trump.

Khogali was kind enough to explain why we are inferior: “[they] have a higher concentration of enzyme inhibitors that suppress melanin production. They are genetically deficient because melanin is present at the inception of life. Melanin enables black skin to capture light and hold it in its memory mode which reveals that blackness converts light into knowledge. Melanin directly communicates with cosmic energy,” she added. “White ppl are recessive genetic defects. This is factual.” SMH. Is that not the biggest pile of horse manure you have ever heard?

And the delusions of grandeur and superiority went on and on and on: “Do you ever wonder how black ppl after centuries of colonial violence, genocide and destruction—no matter what systems created to make us extinct… How we keep coming back? It is because we are superhumxns.” Last year, Heat Street again reported, she also caused a controversy after tweeting: “Plz Allah give me strength to not cuss/kill these men and white folks out here today. Plz plz plz.” And instead of decrying her statements and kicking her out of the group, BLM embraces this woman and her hate… because after all, they see themselves as superior.