Mind-Blowing Poll Show What Americans REALLY Think About Trump

Fresh numbers out of Berkeley, California, show a begrudging acceptance of Trump in what we know to be a state famous for its left-wing loons. But, what do the registered voting public think? The Institute of Governmental Studies at UC Berkeley polled registered voters in the State to find out their beliefs on whether the Democrats and Republicans should playing nice with Trump.

So what results did the polling show? To start off by talking state and federal rifts, the poll shows:

“by a 53% to 47% margin, slightly more voters prefer that when state leaders disagree with the president they should try to work with him even if it means making compromises, rather than opposing him if it risks negative consequences and losses in federal funding.”

…that states need to learn to act like adults with Trump or risk getting their funding cut off.

When asked about whether the Democrats should be playing nice with President Trump, Breitbart reports that:

Voters prefer that Democrats work with Trump even though 61% disapprove of the job he is doing, according to the poll, which surveyed 1,000 registered voters and has a margin of error of 3.6%.

I can imagine the left wing spin now! “Californians still hate Trump, and hope that Democrats are able to put up with him long enough to keep him from exploding and dropping a nuke on Russia.” To be fair, the poll does list Trump has having a lower approval rating than any American president at this point in their career since the poll began, but it’s important to end on this note: So what exactly about Trump do the Californians like?

The poll also found that California voters approve of Trump’s policies on infrastructure, the economy and jobs — and disapprove of his policies on every other issue. Trump rated lowest on his policies on the environment, and on minority groups.

Surprise. Trump won the election on jobs and the Wall, not for his stance on protecting migrating nuthatches.

