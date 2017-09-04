Students In TEARS After Finding Banana Peel Hanging In Tree On Campus- Demanding ‘Safe Place’

Banana peels are the new burning cross on your lawn! The KKK doesn’t have to firebomb your house anymore to spread terror, they can just huck banana peels into the treetops. At least that’s the new thinking at Ole Miss.

The University of Mississippi is in a panic after an off-campus Greek life retreat event was cut short when three black students found a banana peel in a tree in front of one of the cabins they were staying at. Some students were described as having been “hurt, frightened, and upset by what occurred at [the retreat].” Now, if you’re playing hockey, throwing a banana on the ice is something that happens every few years to black players. This is generally considered offensive and racially motivated, and audience members are thrown out immediately for the act. But a banana peel in a tree?

After the banana peel turned into a whole day’s worth of retreat-wide conversation, the Ole Miss student paper, the DM Online reported that an accounting major named Ryan Swanson admitted to putting the banana peel into the tree because he couldn’t find a trashcan. Even if you keep your trash in your pocket until you can find a can, I think we’ve all returned compost to nature to some point. Throwing an apple core while out on a nature walk isn’t exactly the same as pouring gasoline into your local duck pond.

Throwing a whole banana at a black hockey player is racially motivated, but casting compost back to nature is just a good way to keep fruit flies off of you. The old “slip on a banana peel gag” is over a century old, when in the 1900s bananas became a popular snack due to their portability. In 1909 the St. Louis city council outlawed “throwing or casting” banana peels on public roads due to the hazard of slipping. And then there’s this poor Mississippi resident who ended up in the hospital due to a banana back in 1954:

So now when these students see a wayward banana peel, they immediately jump to RACISM! instead of looking at their feet to make sure there aren’t any more obstacles left by the banana bandit who has been injuring the good people of Mississippi since the 50s. One students, the president of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, was unsettled by the next day’s option of bananas for breakfast at the retreat. “The overall tone was heavy,” said Makala McNeil. “I mean, we were talking about race in Mississippi, at the University of Mississippi and in the Greek community, so there’s a lot involved.”

This isn’t the first time Ole Miss has been losing their minds over perceived racism. Back in 2014 we reported on the school’s nickname “Ole Miss” being super racist!

These students are going to implode when they reach the real world, and the real world (okay, Twitter) is already having a laugh at them.

Discarded banana peel results in cancellation of college retreat 🙉 pic.twitter.com/ZeeTwCIFHr — The Safest Space (@TheSafestSpace) August 31, 2017