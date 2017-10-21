Actress Roseanne Barr Takes Patriotic Stand To Defend Trump, FIGHTS Commie Rob Reiner [VIDEO]

Roseanne Barr has always been a favorite of mine. I just like her and her humor too. Now, I have yet another reason to like and respect her… Rob Reiner. “Meathead” from All In The Family is a commie putz. Reiner has found fame as an actor, writer, director, producer and as a far-left activist. He also hates President Trump with a white-hot passion. Roseanne on the other hand, had her career cut short when she went after the Clintons. She REALLY hates them. She also really likes President Trump. Imagine the dust up should Roseanne and Reiner get together. Yep, there was a face off.

Rob Reiner’s Twitter account reads like a Trump hate manifesto. He’s a lefty’s lefty… there’s not a progressive ideal he doesn’t fully embrace. It’s hard to believe the same guy who gave us the genius of “The Princess Bride” could also be such a vile communist. Roseanne is fed up with Reiner and his hatred of Trump. She finally got the chance to tell him off over it. Via Twitter, she revealed how she confronted Reiner in New York City “over all that Russian BS.”

I’m right there with her. I’m sick of the insinuations of collusion between President Trump and Russia. Especially when it is coming to light that Bill and Hillary Clinton were actually the ones taking millions from the Russians and selling out America in the process. What hypocrites. Reiner insists that the Russians and Trump rigged the election. They didn’t. The Russians have been messing in our business for decades, but they never had access to our actual voting machines. I believe they did hack the DNC and possibly the RNC, but not the vote. That didn’t happen. But what did happen is that a witness was gagged by Obama and his Justice Department to cover up the Russian dealings with the Clintons and the Uranium One deal. The FBI buried all of this. There’s nothing there on Trump and Russia, but the same cannot be said of the Clintons and Russia. That should be all over the news, not Trump.

Reiner formed a so-called Committee to Investigate Russia, which is composed of a group of Hollywood liberals and sympathetic Republicans. He launched this stupid group just last month. His goal was to help “Americans recognize and understand the gravity of Russia’s continuing attacks on our democracy.” They even released a video narrated by Morgan Freeman. It’s anti-Trump propaganda and is meant to deflect and distract from Hollywood imploding and Obama and Clinton trying to cover up their dirty dealings with Russia.

i drank too much in NYC and saw Rob Reiner and could not help myself-I went over to him & got into a fight with him over all that Russian BS — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 19, 2017

Roseanne says she drank too much and sauntered on over to have it out with Rob Reiner over Trump and the Russia thing. I would have loved to see that go down. Reiner didn’t even have the giblets to politely debate Barr. He squirmed and couldn’t get out of there fast enough. She flatly accused Reiner of being taken in by fake news. He said he wasn’t going to listen to her nonsense and that he was out of there. What a coward. Roseanne said he should listen to polite debate. He has nothing solid or substantive to back up his accusations, so he did what all leftists do… he ran. Too bad money and fame can’t buy you a spine.

Reiner acts like he knows everything about cyber warfare. He knows next to nothing about it. He takes what little he knows and now acts like the Russians are our biggest enemy. They are, but not for his reasons. It’s those like Reiner who have cuddled with the communists for years. They only turn on Russia now because it fits a political agenda. In the video below, Tucker takes him to the woodshed over Russia and China. Rob Reiner is a Marxist. He has less than zero credibility to lecture anyone on Russia. Roseanne is spot on. All of it is BS and Reiner is full of it.

i said "you're buying fake news" he said, "I'm not going to listen to this. I'm out of here." I said-'u should politiely discuss opinions!' — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 19, 2017