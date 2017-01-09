Donald Trump PUBLICLY DESTROYS Meryl Streep After She Trashes Him at Golden Globes [VIDEO]

Meryl Streep stood on her soapbox at the Golden Globes calling Donald Trump a horrible human being or something. She keeps bringing up the supposed mocking of disabled reporter Serge Kovaleski at a rally in November of 2015, which Trump denies was the case. If it hadn’t been that event, it would have been another. Streep was an ardent Hillary Clinton supporter and is an extreme leftist who just loves making fun of Trump at every turn. Meryl, seriously… no one is listening and no one gives a flying crap about your elitist opinion of things.

Streep tried to equate all of Hollywood with the common man and failed horribly. Trump shot back that Streep is the most over-rated actress in Hollywood and I would agree. I’ve never cared for her and I don’t care how many awards she has won. I don’t see her being outraged over the white boy in Chicago being tortured by four young black thugs and he was disabled. But she goes after Trump on something that is highly debatable because it serves a political agenda. She’s just shameful. Kellyanne Conway pointed that out over Streep’s tirade and she did an epic job of once again trout smacking a worthless leftist.

From the Daily Mail:

Donald Trump is firing back at Meryl Streep after she very publicly criticized him in front of millions of people around the world at the Golden Globe Awards. In an explosive six-minute speech on Sunday night, Streep did not hold back as she went after Trump for mocking disabled reporter Serge Kovaleski in November of 2015 during a campaign rally. ‘That instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everyone’s life because it gives permission for others to do the same,’ said Streep in front of a audience packed full of Hollywood A-listers. ‘Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose.’ Trump responded to Streep’s comments on Monday by taking aim at the actress on Twitter, writing: ‘Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes.’ Streep, 67, is a three-time Academy Award winner who has been nominated for a record 19 Oscars and a record 30 Golden Globes during a career that has spanned five decades. The actress is also widely considered to be the greatest-living actor by both members of the public and those in the industry. That talent is why Streep was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Sunday night for her ‘outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.’

Streep says disrespect invites disrespect and violence invites violence… if so, then what the heck is she doing? Inciting violence? Streep is also close friends with the Obamas and attended their final White House bash. Let’s cut to the chase here… the woman is a vain, arrogant progressive Marxist elitist who hates that a Republican is now in office. She’s going to have to learn to live with severe disappointment. She’s a bitter has-been celebrity that is trying to stay relevant and grab the limelight. Fail.

“For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him “groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!” wrote Trump. Instead of Streep addressing how horribly her party has failed and trying to better things in America, she took the opportunity of receiving a meaningless award to smear the President-elect. I’m not surprised in the least.

Americans are exceedingly fed up with Hollywood and these actors. You don’t speak for us and we do not admire, look up to or follow you. Trump will be inaugurated in a few days and they will really start screaming then. Good. You people don’t live in the real world and you don’t put food on our tables. You are nothing more than entertainment. Go back to your make believe lives and leave the leadership of America to people who actually care more about the country than themselves.

